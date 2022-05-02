Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Freedom of expression Journalist Johanna Vehkoo was awarded the Freedom of Expression Award

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 2, 2022
in World Europe
The award was presented to Vehkoo on Monday in Helsinki.

Supplier and a non-fiction writer Johanna Vehkoo has received the Finnish Group’s Freedom of Expression Award from the International Press Institute (IPI) for the Promotion of Press and Expression. The award was presented to Vehkoo on Monday in Helsinki.

Vehkoo has emphatically made visible the structures of Finnish society that hinder the realization of freedom of speech. He has boldly brought to the public debate themes related to false news, hate speech and silence, IPI’s Finnish group says in a press release.

A book about my own defamation trial Lawsuit was published in 2021.

The IPI Finland Group’s Freedom of Expression Award is awarded annually to a person or entity that has made a significant contribution to the realization of freedom of expression and the press in Finnish society.

