by Ricardo Brito

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), said on Friday that freedom of expression is not “freedom of aggression” when defending the Constitution and highlighting that we are not in a jungle.

“It is not possible to defend the return of institutional act number five, the AI-5, which guaranteed torture and death of people, the closure of Congress and the Judiciary. Well, we’re not in a jungle. Freedom of expression is not freedom of aggression. Democracy is not anarchy, otherwise we would not have a Constitution”, he said, in a lecture given at a college in São Paulo.

The magistrate’s statements come days after President Jair Bolsonaro granted a pardon to federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ). The parliamentarian was benefited by Bolsonaro the day after being sentenced to almost 9 years in prison by the STF for coercion in the course of the process and threat to court ministers.

Moraes, one of the main targets of the attacks that Bolsonaro constantly makes to the top of the Judiciary, was the rapporteur of the process involving the parliamentarian and responsible for the vote that led to his conviction.

Earlier, in an interview with a radio station in Cuiabá (MT), Bolsonaro said that there was “excess” on the part of the Supreme Court in condemning Silveira and that it was up to him to “undo this injustice”, although he noted that he does not want to “combat the Supreme Court”. .

