The court’s campaign will air on open TV starting on Monday (10.jul); is released 6 months after the 8th of January
The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) launches on Monday (July 10, 2023) on open TV a new campaign in defense of democracy with a message against the coup attempt. This Saturday (8.Jul.2023), it will be 6 months since the invasion of the buildings of the Three Powers in Brasília, on 8 January.
The scene is set in a rap circle and has a black man and woman as protagonists. The singer wears a white blouse with the written print: “Democracy”. The 30 second piece says that “freedom of expression is not a license to spread lies, hate, scams and quarrels”.
Watch (40s):
“Sovereignty and popular power: you have to respect it! Freedom of expression is not a license to spread lies, hate, blows and quarrels. Democracy is earned, not luck. You can retreat that the conscience here is strong!”
At the end of the video, the narrator states that, at the moment of truth, democracy speaks louder. “Electoral justice. The Justice of Democracyends.
