The court’s campaign will air on open TV starting on Monday (10.jul); is released 6 months after the 8th of January

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) launches on Monday (July 10, 2023) on open TV a new campaign in defense of democracy with a message against the coup attempt. This Saturday (8.Jul.2023), it will be 6 months since the invasion of the buildings of the Three Powers in Brasília, on 8 January.

The scene is set in a rap circle and has a black man and woman as protagonists. The singer wears a white blouse with the written print: “Democracy”. The 30 second piece says that “freedom of expression is not a license to spread lies, hate, scams and quarrels”.

Watch (40s):