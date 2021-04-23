D.he Athletes Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) delivered. One day after Derek Chauvin, the policeman who killed George Floyd, was convicted as a second-degree murderer in Minneapolis, the IOC decided, based on a poll analysis by its Athletes’ Commission, that political protest in the competition venues and on the Olympic podium remains prohibited.

It was the often legitimized, at least unsanctioned, protests by athletes after Chauvin’s brutal act, for example in the American professional leagues, for example in Formula 1, for example in the Bundesliga, which led to the IOC’s athletes’ commission last year June became active. IOC President Thomas Bach never left any doubts that he believed the ban was right.

So Bach praises the work of the Athletes Commission, led by Zimbabwe’s Minister of Sports, Kirsty Coventry, in the highest tones. The majority of the 3,457 participants in the survey are in favor of the ban. More than 10,000 athletes take part in the Summer Olympics, and many former athletes apparently took part, the average age of those surveyed was 33 years. These are almost irrelevant. To justify the fundamental question of the limits of freedom of expression with a majority decision is not convincing. The athletes’ representatives from Athleten Deutschland are right to point this out.

However, an insoluble factual conflict is now rolling towards the Olympic Games: the athletes who have fought for the right to protest in the stadium over the past few years will not allow themselves to be deprived of it. Neither LeBron James, nor Naomi Osaka, nor Megan Rapinoe. All American, that’s right. But their example has caught on. The German athlete representatives also ask for freedom from sanctions, as far as this is in the power of the German Olympic Sports Confederation.

Coventry’s commission has meanwhile proposed alternatives and the IOC has accepted them. Alternatives? They come along as a concerted preparation of PR opportunities. An example: clothing is to be produced, printed with keywords such as respect, solidarity, equality. May the athletes wear them and the cameras film them. The climax of the prescribed buzzword insignificance: a “moment of solidarity against discrimination” is to be introduced at the opening ceremony.

You don’t have to look long for an example that will show how presumptuous and outrageous this can get: In February, the IOC will send the world’s winter sports enthusiasts to China. According to the current state of affairs, they should then show solidarity against discrimination. But no athlete is allowed to address the host’s crimes against Uyghurs and other minorities at that moment in the stadium.