Which sneakers are the best for escaping the police? Olga Deksnis tells of the stormy times in Minsk.

My newsfeed on Facebook currently looks like this: People have been arrested or have disappeared, we’re looking for them.

The basketball game Elena Levchenko was arrested at the airport. She wanted to fly to another country for treatment that had been planned for some time. But they are accused of disturbing public order or holding mass events. The rulers hunt down everyone who opposes Lukashenko. Levchenko had taken part in demos.

Записи из дневника на русском языке можно найти здесь.

I suspect that it will soon be said: Anyone who has not been in jail is not a Belarusian.

People are angry, but they don’t give up. More than 350 people were arrested last Sunday.

“Today there was a raid in the Sukharevo district on the outskirts of Minsk,” writes a Belarusian journalist on her website. “People were grabbed in the field, they ran away through the forest, fell into the water and helped each other out again. Black-clad men with flashlights chased them and threatened them: We’ll shoot! Do you know what was discussed in the district chat today? In which sports shoes you can best escape. Whether you should buy combat boots. Perhaps they should post guards at the intersections so that people can get out in time. And yes, it is worth buying handheld radios. “

It seems that strange news has long since ceased to surprise us. But far from it: From October 1st, the Ministry of Information will deactivate the media status of the most widely read portal, the tut.by. website, for three months. The journalists continue to work, but lose their accreditations. They can be arrested “legally” – according to the rulers – as can the participants in the protest actions. The work becomes more difficult for them. Since August 7, 2020, the tut.by portal has received four warnings for various texts about the situation during the election campaign and after the elections.

“This news makes me pretty angry,” says Veronika Grischkowa, a former correspondent for state television. “Freedom of speech? The rulers here have not heard of this yet. The journalists at tut.by have set high standards for their journalistic work. What you write is maximally objective. When journalists keep silent, they commit one of the worst crimes. And that is exactly why it is important to maintain the principle of transparency. Even when others don’t like her words. “

In 2019, Belarus was ranked 153rd in the freedom of the press. I think we’re going down even further on the new list.

