For teachers, there will be a before and an after Samuel Paty. The history-geography professor was beheaded Friday, October 16 in Yvelines because he had shown caricatures of Mohammed during a course on freedom of expression and secularism. “We must not be silent, we must not stop”, Estimates a teacher, at the microphone of 19/20 on Sunday, October 18.

“I was doing the same class, with Charlie Hebdo cartoons and that’s our job”, Assures one of her colleagues. “It is unlivable! We have interference, we can no longer teach, we can no longer apply our programs”, Describes another. The National Education offers guide documents to teachers. The last publication dates from the beginning of the month. 100 pages long, it aims to try to respond to difficult cases, such as that of students refusing to participate in a school activity or who would contest teaching content.

