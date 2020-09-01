B.rokdorf – that sounds like a different time. It sounds like the 80s. But what happened near the town in Schleswig-Holstein at that time has an impact to this day. Right now, in the middle of the corona pandemic. A nuclear power plant was to be built near Brokdorf in the early 1980s. In 1981 the largest demonstration in the history of the Federal Republic up to that point took place there.

The demo was actually banned because rioting was expected. Yet tens of thousands came. As with previous demos, there was no riot. The expectations of those who had banned the protests were thus met.

More than 20,000 opponents of nuclear power demonstrated on February 19, 1977 in Itzehoe against the nuclear power plant in Brokdorf (Schleswig-Holstein) Source: pa / Klaus Rose

On Saturday last week there was also a demo in Berlin that Berlin’s Senator for the Interior, Andreas Geisel (SPD) had actually banned. He pointed out that during the protests against the corona restrictions on August 1, the health requirements – wearing masks and distance – had not been observed and that this was to be expected again. It is somehow logical that protests against corona measures do not adhere to corona measures.

But his decision was cashed in by Berlin courts. So the protests could take place legally. The courts also followed the Brokdorf decision of the Federal Constitutional Court from 1985. At that time, the judges declared the ban that had been imposed four years earlier to be unlawful. The argument goes that one cannot ban a demo just because one expects that the protests could lead to violations of order.

And that brings us to the Corona demos for 2020 and all other demonstrations that will follow during the pandemic.

“No longer contemporary and precise enough”

“The Brokdorf decision is an important lesson,” says constitutional lawyer Oliver Lepsius from the University of Münster. “One cannot base a forecast for August 29th on the behavior of third parties (on August 1st). The Berlin authorities saw the repeal – probably to get rid of political responsibility in the courts. “According to Lepsius’ analysis, the Berlin judges had no choice but to decide how they decided.

For the Bundestag member Armin Schuster (CDU), the Brokdorf-based legal situation no longer reflects the reality of the pandemic. Schuster therefore calls for changes to the right of assembly. He told WELT: “In view of the pandemic situation, the laws are no longer precise and timely enough. It must be possible to prohibit a demonstration if a gathering obviously only serves to provoke violations of the regulations such as non-compliance with the corona rules. ”Because these seemingly banal administrative offenses endangered the safety of citizens due to the risk of infection.

Armin Schuster in the Bundestag Source: dpa-infocom GmbH

Schuster argues that, unlike in Brokdorf, the consequences of violations of the regulations in a demo no longer only affect the people who take part. But due to an allegedly increasing risk of infection in the days after, also people who are not involved.

Constitutional lawyer Ulrich Battis from Berlin’s Humboldt University even expected the ban to last: “I actually didn’t give the applicants any great chances. It was clear that the demonstrators would not adhere to the rules on distance and face masks because their stated goal was to demonstrate against the corona protective measures. “

"Discussing controversy is part of democracy, does not yell or insult"

But why did the judges not meet Battis’ expectations and decide differently? In Schuster’s opinion, because of the importance of the Brokdorf decision, which, however, comes from pre-pandemic times. However, his proposal to “specify” the right of assembly met with broad rejection across the parties. “I believe that the existing legal framework is completely sufficient to bring the high legal interests of health and freedom of assembly into a good balance – even in times of a pandemic,” said Green Group Vice Konstantin von Notz WELT. “I strongly advise against starting a discussion about legal restrictions on freedom of assembly.”

The domestic political spokesman for the FDP, Konstantin Kuhle, says: “After the demonstration in Berlin, in which distance and hygiene rules were violated and right-wing extremists got onto the stairs of the Reichstag, one should refrain from calling for a change in the right of assembly. The breach of the barrier in front of the Reichstag building is not due to a legal loophole, but is due to an inadequate security concept. “

The parliamentary state secretary in the Ministry of the Interior, Günter Krings (CDU), says: “If it is foreseeable that distance and hygiene rules will be disregarded and police officers expose themselves to great dangers if a demo is dissolved, then under current law a previous ban is already possible.” From Krings’ point of view, the ban in Berlin was simply not argued through enough. “Of course, the administration has to give a sound justification. The decisions of two Berlin courts alone do not justify a change to the Basic Law. “

The left-wing domestic politician Ulla Jelpke considers the right to demonstrate in its current form to be too narrow: “When colleague Schuster speaks of clarifying the right to demonstrate, then he is probably aiming at a further restriction of this fundamental right. I see absolutely no need for this – on the contrary! ”Because the exercise of this basic right is already subject to a large number of regulations through police and assembly laws, which also make demonstration bans possible.

“Prohibition would be an opportunity to portray yourself as a martyr”

In the federal states, too, they want to leave everything as it is. “There is no need for legal changes. No demonstration may be banned because of its content, ”says Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU).

The Ministry of the Interior in Baden-Württemberg sees it similarly. Herrmann alludes to the fact that Berlin’s Senator for the Interior, Geisel, also justified the ban by stating that right-wing extremists would take part in the demonstration. That argument was purely political. Dishes tend to be allergic. They tend to interpret the letters of the law more narrowly in such a case, in order to avoid the appearance of political partisanship.

The fact that Schuster’s proposal to change the right to demonstrate is currently without a chance is also a result of the actions of the Berlin Senator for the Interior. The experience that the temporary ban obviously contributed to a mobilization made an impression. That right-wing extremist on the steps of the Reichstag stood, caused consternation. Instead of changing the right of assembly, the criminal law should be tightened, says State Secretary Günter Krings.

Over the weekend, thousands gathered in Berlin to demonstrate against the corona policy.

Like others, he wants to change the ban miles law and introduce the criminal offense of violating the ban zone. So far, it has only been the case on parliamentary session days that demonstrations cannot take place in front of the Reichstag. “The dignity of Parliament dictates that radicals marches on the steps of the Reichstag are again subject to punishment in any case, regardless of whether a session is currently taking place inside.”

In retrospect, constitutional lawyer Ulrich Battis is even happy that his Berlin colleagues allowed the demo: “A ban would have given the demonstrators the opportunity to portray themselves as martyrs. Therefore, in retrospect, I think it’s better that the event was allowed under certain conditions. It harmed the protesters’ cause much more than a ban would have done. “