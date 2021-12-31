Barcelona announced Ferran Torres with great fanfare and the solution has led to a problem: the renewal of Ousmane Dembélé has run aground and, at the moment, it seems very difficult to redirect. The player’s claims, up to 45 million euros in bonuses and 30 a year as salary, distance him from Barcelona. From the club there are countless scenarios, from leaving him six months in the stands … to give him the letter of freedom this January, as reported Sport.

On June 30, his current relationship ends and they fear that, knowing that he will not renew, his presence could “destabilize the day-to-day” of the squad, “since everyone would know that he would go to another team for free in the summer”. However, although this would be a relative relief for the entity, they do not consider that the chances of the extreme accepting this proposal are high. They understand that he has an agreement with another club for next year, once his contract expires, and this points to the extension of his departure from Camp Nou.

Waiting for Juve … and PSG

The group that has sounded the loudest lately is Juventus. It is more, since Sport indicate that they would already have a principle according to the player, although Vernon’s would not want to rush, still being able to seal a preliminary agreement with the group he wants from January 1. And it is that, they add, there is a possibility that haunts his mind: PSG. Dembélé is struck by playing again in his country, from where he left in the summer of 2016 to join a Dortmund that, after one season, would transfer him to Barça for 135 million euros.

In Paris he would play alongside Messi and Neymar, player, the Brazilian, who caused his signing for the Catalans, since he acted as a patch when Ney joined PSG. At the moment there is no proposal, but his landing in the Parque de los Príncipes could be subject to the departure of Mbappé from it, bound for Madrid. Thus, Dembélé’s future at Barça could be linked to Kylian’s at the Whites.