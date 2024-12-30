Had three judicial requirements when this Friday several agents of the National Police who were patrolling through the Three Thousand Homes found him around an illegal party on public roads, quickly recognizing his face as that of an ‘old friend’ of the force with an extensive criminal history. It is at that moment when Abraham JB, alias ‘el Tripocho’struggled with the agents and He shouted for help from his neighbors to be able to escape. A group of fifteen people, several of them regular members of their gang, came ready against this couple from the National Police, uttering insults to the agents such as “let go, sons of bitches” and bracing against them.

While ‘El Tripocho’ fled, his colleagues They confronted the police with insults and beatings who had gotten out of the patrol car to arrest this dangerous criminal. As this newspaper has learned, one of these He even stole the service weapon from one of the agents and caused a serious injury to the finger of one hand. While all this was happening, the police insistently requested their transmission equipment. urgent reinforcements given the danger that his physical integrity was in at that time.

The two agents, at a clear disadvantage in the face of the crowd that was shouting at them, had to unholster the taser gunat which point all his attackers ran away. The service pistol that had been stolen from one of the agents appeared a few meters ahead, hidden in the underside of a car.

After this sad episode, which once again demonstrates how increasing the level of violence in the Polígono Sur of Sevillethe National Police activated a device search against ‘el Tripocho’whom they found thanks to a live video that It was being recorded for the social network TikTok. Despite the noise that his escape had generated, the known criminal He met his neighbors again on the street and they boasted about it with a live video in which they appeared singing and drinking with absolute tranquility. It is not the first time that he has been arrested thanks to a video on social networks, something similar happened on summer of 2023 when it was recorded live in a restaurant while he was having dinner with some friends, alerting some Local Police officers who at that moment They arrested him for several active warrants.









In this new video, in which he appeared accompanied by several young people – women and men – you can see how they appear from behind stealthily the agents who finished stopping ‘el Tripocho’who was brought to justice during the afternoon of this Sunday, being released again.

His criminal history highlights: numerous robberies with forcebeing the leader of a dangerous gang of robbers and robbers who carried out a notorious robbery of a jewelry store in the Bami neighborhood more than three years ago, all falling in 2022 in the baptized ‘operation diamond‘. In some robberies they pretended to be agents of the Authority.