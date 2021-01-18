Before his official departure, President Trump could make headlines again: Allegedly, he wants to give several dozen pardons. This could include big names like Julian Assange – but probably not your own family.

Pardon yourself and your family? Experts fear that this could come across as an admission of guilt by Donald Trump

OThis message has not yet been officially confirmed: According to insiders, US President Donald Trump wants to pardon dozens of people before he leaves office – but probably not himself and his family.

Trump met with advisers on Sunday (local time) to compile a list of more than 100 people who should either be pardoned completely or their sentences reduced, a Reuters insider said. Also CNN cited several sources. The names could then be announced on Tuesday, Trump’s last full day in the presidency.

There has been speculation about possible pardons on social media for weeks. Many Trump supporters are hoping for a final coup, a final moment of surprise for the elected president. It is speculated, for example, that Trump could pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange or whistleblower Edward Snowden.

Is Assange only missing the signature?

Under the hashtag #pardonassange The move has been actively promoted for weeks. Several large Twitter accounts that are close to the Trump camp report that Assange has already been pardoned – all that is missing is the signature.

It is also argued, however, that the president’s renewed impeachment may mean that he might be less courageous than hoped. As the “New York Times” reports, the President is currently flooded with inquiries. Hopes were raised among others by the founder of the controversial online drug trading center “Silk Road”. Some of the people who are hoping for pardons have even offered Trump confidants money or other services in return if they could convince the president to pardon them.

Trump has exercised the right of pardon several times during his presidency. For example, he granted his former campaign advisor from 2016, George Papadopoulos, full remission. He had pleaded guilty to have lied to FBI officers about his contacts with leading Russian officials.

What about your own family?

In his private life, Trump has also debated with advisors whether he should take the extraordinary step of issuing a pardon for himself. Advisors warned that this could be interpreted as an admission of guilt, the insider said.

Legal experts also consider such a step to be unconstitutional. A self-pardon would violate the basic principle that nobody should be a judge in their own case. With the inauguration of his successor Joe Bidens on Wednesday, Trump will lose his immunity.

He can then be tried in the ordinary courts. He is threatened with several legal proceedings – for example because of the possible call to storm the Capitol by his supporters or because of allegations of tax offenses.