Home page politics

From: Karsten Hinzmann

Split

Clear against Putin: fighters of the “Freedom of Russia” legion in northern Ukraine next to an armored combat vehicle (symbolic image). © Sergey Bobok/AFP

After Prigozhin’s plane crash, “Caesar” has bad thoughts: The freedom fighter is expecting Putin’s next death sentence – and warns the elite to be careful.

Kiev – He used to reckon with the inevitable, says “Caesar” of the Independent Ukrainian News Agency (UNIAN). Yevgeny Prigozhin was doomed anyway – only the manner of his death was still up for debate. “It was difficult to get close to him and commit poisoning or a classic terrorist attack,” he says; a shoot-down by anti-aircraft defenses therefore seems likely.

“Caesar” is called Maximillian Andronnikov and is the deputy commander of the “Legion of Freedom of Russia” in Ukraine. As a Russian, Andronnikov fights his homeland abroad. Especially its political system. After the Prigozhin plane crash over Russia, he has a warning ready for the power elite around Putin.

Prigozhin dies in a plane crash – pictures from the scene of the accident View photo gallery

No doubt: Prigozhin’s execution order came from Putin

For him there is no question that Russian President Vladimir Putin issued the execution order: “If we come to the conclusion that the order to eliminate Prigozhin was given by Putin personally, then the entire Russian elite should be careful,” said the freedom fighter according to the report. Because this means that Putin is not keeping the guarantees he has given, especially those to Prigozhin. And as a result, “Caesar” anticipates that anyone in the Russian elite can get their turn at any time.

In any case, fear is advised: the entire fear power structure of Putin to understand, according to him, means to internalize “that at any time anyone who shows even the slightest disloyalty will be put down to zero”. The Russian-born volunteer criticizes the entire Russian social system: the lack of opportunities for advancement, which made comprehensive mobilization possible in the first place, and the general image of humanity, which apparently includes violence and murder as options for political action.

For him, there are cracks in the power structure; he is fired by the prospect that Putin’s monopoly on power has been shaken to its foundations by Prigozhin’s supposed death. Andronnikov already sees them in his imagination 20 towers of the Kremlinwhich as a symbol of different departments try to outdo each other and tear the structure apart – and sees himself as one of the beneficiaries: “The sooner they shake and collapse, the less blood will be spilled, the sooner this war will end and power in Russia will increase changed.”

The crash of Prigozhin’s plane leads to the fall of Russia

In his estimation, Putin will have to focus more sharply on domestic politics in the future – in his opinion, the crash of Prigozhin’s plane precedes the fall of Russia. The opposition figure calculates that the Wagner fighters will soon return, possibly even in the form of smaller, marauding gangs or as a large “March of Justice 2.0” against Moscow, as he explained to the UNIAN expresses.

Besides Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Chechen Ramzan Kadyrov, Russia would offer a number of different high caliber warlords. “Maybe some people will be able to ensure that Russia’s enemy is not in Kiev, not in Paris and not in Washington.” He also includes Russian soldiers in this hope – for example those who have already defected. Andrannikov sees this as a change of mood in the troops. And he lets time work for him.

After Putin’s revenge, the opposition is expecting an increase

In his opinion, after the presumed assassination attempt on Prigozhin, the realization that each and every individual has the choice “to die for or against Putin,” as he says, will spread. And that’s why he is counting on an increase in his volunteer brigade “Legion Freedom of Russia”: “I think that reasonable people who have a drop of courage, real legal awareness and conscience will join our ranks.” (Karsten-D. Hinzmann)