Tonight, September 14, 2024, on Italia 1 will be broadcast Freedom – Beyond the border, the popular television program hosted by Roberto Giacobbo which returns with a new edition. The program airs every Monday and there are 13 appointments in total. Let’s see what the previews of the episode broadcast today, September 14, 2024, of Freedom on Rete 4 from 9.20 pm.

Previews

The second appointment with the program curated by Contenuti – Production & Media sees Barbara Frale, historian and researcher of the Vatican Apostolic Archives, as a guest in the studio. Roberto Giacobbo will ask her seven questions regarding the secrets, history and mysteries of the Templars. The evening then continues with a long journey through:

Rome, to discover the history of a true masterpiece of antiquity: the Baths of Caracalla;

Sardinia, in Mandas, to see the excavation of Su Angiu, a new, important archaeological site;

Egypt, in Alexandria, to discover the historical link between Italy and the Land of the Pharaohs;

Naples, to see the Treasure of San Gennaro up close

Lombardy, the Sistine Chapel in Milan and the unicorns of San Maurizio, at the Monastero Maggiore.

Freedom, who is Roberto Giacobbo

Who is Roberto Giacobbo, the host of Freedom – Oltre il confine? Roberto was born in Rome on October 12, 1961, but is of Venetian origins. He spent part of his childhood in Bassano del Grappa, his father’s hometown, and returned to Rome where he attended high school playing basketball at a good level. At the same time he took part in his first radio programs, until the competition on Radio Monte Carlo after graduation. During his studies he took part in Bis, hosted by Mike Bongiorno, winning several episodes (14 million lire in shopping vouchers, which he used to buy a motorcycle).

He has been married for over 30 years to Irene Bellini, with whom he had three daughters: Angelica, Giovanna and Margherita. Journalist, writer, radio and television author, television host, Roberto Giacobbo has a degree in Economics and Commerce and is a university professor.

In 2017 he was awarded the honor of Knight of Merit of the Republic. He began his career as an author and radio host in 1984 on RDS, with a program that aired for 14 years. His TV debut dates back to the end of the 80s, as an author of programs on both Rai and Mediaset. In 1999 he also began his career as a television host with: Stargate – Linea di confine (TMC, 1999-2001; LA7, 2001-2003; Voyager (Rai 2, 2003-2018); Freedom – Oltre il confine (R4, 2018-2019); Italia 1, since 2020.

On September 24, 2009, he was appointed deputy director of Rai 2, with responsibility for popular and children’s programs, a position he held for nine years, until his departure from Rai. On May 21, 2018, his move to Mediaset was made official. Since December 20, 2018, he has hosted Freedom – Oltre il confine (broadcast on Rete 4). On July 3, 2019, during the presentation of the 2019-2020 Mediaset schedules, it was announced that Giacobbo was moving to Italia 1, along with his program. In March 2020, he was urgently admitted to intensive care at the Gemelli hospital in Rome due to Covid-19, for a total of 42 days of hospitalization, from which he then fully recovered.