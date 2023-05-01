Freedom presents: previews episode today, May 1st

This evening, Monday 1 May 2023, it will be broadcast on Italia 1 Freedom – Beyond the borderthe popular television program hosted by Robert Jacobbo which returns with a new edition. Roberto Giacobbo returns with unpublished reports of great visual impact, made between Italy, Turkey and Spain, and a memorable trip to Egypt, which will reveal never-before-seen things about the Land of the Pharaohs. Let’s see what they are advances of the episode broadcast today, Monday 1 May 2023, of Freedom on Italia 1 from 21.20.

Advances of May 1st

In the twelfth and penultimate episode of “Freedom – Oltre il confine”, Roberto Giacobbo leaves from Umbria, and more precisely from Cascia and Roccaporena (provinces of Perugia), to discover the places where the famous Santa Rita, “the Saint of the Impossible” invoked for particularly complicated cases.

The Italia 1 program then moves to Lazio, to Villa Mondragone, the Villa of the Popes. Until 1626 the building housed the papal courts and it is here that Pope Gregory XIII narrowed the distance between the solar and civil calendars, thus abolishing 10 days which, at the time, ranged from 5 to 14 October 1582.

Again, “Freedom” stops in Sicily, in Erice (Trapani). An area, says the story, chosen to host eminent personalities on the world scene. Legend tells of men who in ancient times would have left mysterious symbols on the rocks of the city. Here Giacobbo meets professor Antonio Zichichi, one of the most important Italian scientists, who addresses a speech where important topics such as faith, science and history find space.

Finally, a report from Alexandria in Egypt: founded by Alexander the Great, the city hides the catacombs of Kom el-Shoqafa, the largest Greco-Roman necropolis in Egypt, which is more than 30 meters deep for three levels excavated in rock. It is one of the Seven Wonders of the Medieval World.

Freedom, who is Roberto Giacobbo

Who is Roberto Giacobbo, the conductor of Freedom – Beyond the border? Roberto was born in Rome on 12 October 1961, but he is of Venetian origin. He spent part of his childhood in Bassano del Grappa, his father’s hometown, and returned to Rome where he attended scientific high school playing good basketball. At the same time he participates in the first radio programs, up to the competition at Radio Monte Carlo after graduation. During his studies he participates in Bis, hosted by Mike Bongiorno, winning several bets (14 million lire in shopping vouchers, which he will use to buy a motorcycle).

He has been married for over 30 years to Irene Bellini, with whom he has three daughters: Angelica, Giovanna and Margherita. Journalist, writer, radio and television author, television broadcaster, Roberto Giacobbo has a degree in Economics and Commerce and a university professor.

In 2017 he was awarded the honor of Knight of Merit of the Republic. He began his career as an author and radio host in 1984 on RDS, with a program that ran for 14 years. His debut on TV dates back to the end of the 80s, as an author of programs for both Rai and Mediaset. From 1999 he also began his career as a television presenter with: Stargate – Linea di confine (TMC, 1999-2001; LA7, 2001-2003; Voyager (Rai 2, 2003-2018); Freedom – Oltre il confine (R4, 2018-2019 ); Italy 1, from 2020.

On 24 September 2009 he was appointed deputy director of Rai 2, with responsibility for dissemination and children’s programs, a position he will hold for nine years, until his departure from Rai. On 21 May 2018, his move to Mediaset was made official. From 20 December 2018 he leads Freedom – Beyond the border (broadcast on R4). On 3 July 2019, during the presentation of the Mediaset 2019-2020 schedules, it was announced that Giacobbo moved to Italia 1, together with his programme. In March 2020 he was urgently hospitalized in intensive care at the Gemelli in Rome due to Covid-19, for a total of 42 days of hospitalization, from which he then recovered perfectly.