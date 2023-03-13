Freedom presents: previews episode today, March 13th

This evening, Monday 13 March 2023, it will be broadcast on Italia 1 Freedom – Beyond the borderthe popular television program hosted by Robert Jacobbo which returns with a new edition. Roberto Giacobbo returns with unpublished reports of great visual impact, made between Italy, Turkey and Spain, and a memorable trip to Egypt, which will reveal never-before-seen things about the Land of the Pharaohs. Let’s see what they are advances of the episode broadcast today, Monday 13 March 2023, of Freedom on Italia 1 from 21.20.

Advances of March 13th

At the center of the fourth episode: Egypt, with Roberto Giacobbo who will talk to Zahi Hawass about the new corridor inside the Pyramid of Cheops, the entrance that could lead to the greatest archaeological discovery of the century: the discovery of the tomb of the Pharaoh. A special occasion, in which the Freedom team, in addition to visiting the inside of the gigantic Pyramid, will tell and deepen the research of Mario Pincherle. Many years ago, studying the Books of Enoch, ancient documents that speak of the origin of civilization, Pincherle hypothesized the existence of a tower of time, called Zed. Giacobbo will try to understand if the ancient Egyptians really possessed knowledge capable of manipulating the passage of time.

Furthermore, the Mediaset dissemination program will go to Piedmont, to Exilles, to learn about the legend of the Iron Mask; in Lazio, in Rome, to talk about the hiding place in the Church of San Gioacchino; in Campania, to enter the Royal Palace of Caserta; in Lombardy, in the National Museum of Science and Technology in Milan.

Freedom, who is Roberto Giacobbo

He was born in Rome on 12 October 1961, but is of Venetian origin. He spent part of his childhood in Bassano del Grappa, his father’s hometown, and returned to Rome where he attended scientific high school playing good basketball. At the same time he participates in the first radio programs, up to the competition at Radio Monte Carlo after graduation. During his studies he participates in Bis, hosted by Mike Bongiorno, winning several bets (14 million lire in shopping vouchers, which he will use to buy a motorcycle).

He has been married for over 30 years to Irene Bellini, with whom he has three daughters: Angelica, Giovanna and Margherita. Journalist, writer, radio and television author, television broadcaster, Roberto Giacobbo has a degree in Economics and Commerce and a university professor.

In 2017 he was awarded the honor of Knight of Merit of the Republic. He began his career as an author and radio host in 1984 on RDS, with a program that ran for 14 years. His debut on TV dates back to the end of the 80s, as an author of programs for both Rai and Mediaset. From 1999 he also began his career as a television presenter with: Stargate – Linea di confine (TMC, 1999-2001; LA7, 2001-2003; Voyager (Rai 2, 2003-2018); Freedom – Oltre il confine (R4, 2018-2019 ); Italy 1, from 2020.

On 24 September 2009 he was appointed deputy director of Rai 2, with responsibility for dissemination and children’s programs, a position he will hold for nine years, until his departure from Rai. On 21 May 2018, his move to Mediaset was made official. From 20 December 2018 he leads Freedom – Beyond the border (broadcast on R4). On 3 July 2019, during the presentation of the Mediaset 2019-2020 schedules, it was announced that Giacobbo moved to Italia 1, together with his programme. In March 2020 he was urgently hospitalized in intensive care at the Gemelli in Rome due to Covid-19, for a total of 42 days of hospitalization, from which he then recovered perfectly.