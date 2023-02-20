Freedom presents: preview episode today, February 20th

This evening, Monday 20 February 2023, it will be broadcast on Italia 1 Freedom – Beyond the borderthe popular television program hosted by Robert Jacobbo which returns with a new edition. Roberto Giacobbo returns with unpublished reports of great visual impact, made between Italy, Turkey and Spain, and a memorable trip to Egypt, which will reveal never-before-seen things about the Land of the Pharaohs. Let’s see what they are advances of the episode broadcast today, Monday 20 February 2023, of Freedom on Italia 1 from 21.20.

Advances of February 20th

On his memorable trip to Egypt, Roberto Giacobbo, with Zahi Hawass continues to reveal things never seen before in the Land of the Pharaohs. In the Valley of the Kings, the team returns to the tomb of Tutankhamun (with images that could be the last, before the mummy is transferred for conservation purposes), to the temples of Luxor and Karnak, in Saqqara, and closes the report on a felucca that placidly plows the waters of the Nile.

Giacobbo, through absolutely original perspectives, continues his story of some of the most enchanting places in our country, places that make Italy unique in the world. This week Piedmont, Sardinia and Liguria are the protagonists.

Lhe splendid Venaria Reale, which embodies the magnificence of the absolute monarchies of the 17th and 18th centuries, is an example of how a highly valuable cultural asset can be reconquered: a colossal intervention which involved the recovery, not only of the Reggia and its gardens, but also of the entire territory that surrounds it. Giacobbo, strolling in its wonderful rooms and in various places inaccessible to the public, will show the beauty and history of this ancient Savoy residence.

The historic San Giovanni mine, in the territory of Iglesias, is inside the immense Grotta di Santa Barbara: the cavity, which was sealed for about 500 million years and brought to light in a completely random way, is one of the oldest of the world. Today it is part of a historical-religious itinerary of 400 kilometers and is a heritage of industrial archeology of the Geomining Park of the Island.

The Freedom team also went to discover a small town in the province of Savona, Altare, defined as the Italian Rennes-le-Château. The similarities with the small town in the South of France are surprising: two poor priests, two towns with few souls, the same historical period and a sudden wealth whose origin is unknown. Coincidences? Giacobbo, among churches and splendid Art Nouveau villas, investigates the links between Monsignor Giuseppe Bertolotti and the Duchess of Galliera, the philanthropist Maria Brignole Sale De Ferrari, while the shadow of the Rosicrucians looms in the background…

Freedom, who is Roberto Giacobbo

He was born in Rome on 12 October 1961, but is of Venetian origin. He spent part of his childhood in Bassano del Grappa, his father’s hometown, and returned to Rome where he attended scientific high school playing good basketball. At the same time he participates in the first radio programs, up to the competition at Radio Monte Carlo after graduation. During his studies he participates in Bis, hosted by Mike Bongiorno, winning several bets (14 million lire in shopping vouchers, which he will use to buy a motorcycle).

He has been married for over 30 years to Irene Bellini, with whom he has three daughters: Angelica, Giovanna and Margherita. Journalist, writer, radio and television author, television broadcaster, Roberto Giacobbo has a degree in Economics and Commerce and a university professor.

In 2017 he was awarded the honor of Knight of Merit of the Republic. He began his career as an author and radio host in 1984 on RDS, with a program that ran for 14 years. His debut on TV dates back to the end of the 80s, as an author of programs for both Rai and Mediaset. From 1999 he also began his career as a television presenter with: Stargate – Linea di confine (TMC, 1999-2001; LA7, 2001-2003; Voyager (Rai 2, 2003-2018); Freedom – Oltre il confine (R4, 2018-2019 ); Italy 1, from 2020.

On 24 September 2009 he was appointed deputy director of Rai 2, with responsibility for dissemination and children’s programs, a position he will hold for nine years, until his departure from Rai. On 21 May 2018, his move to Mediaset was made official. From 20 December 2018 he leads Freedom – Beyond the border (broadcast on R4). On 3 July 2019, during the presentation of the Mediaset 2019-2020 schedules, it was announced that Giacobbo moved to Italia 1, together with his programme. In March 2020 he was urgently hospitalized in intensive care at the Gemelli in Rome due to Covid-19, for a total of 42 days of hospitalization, from which he then recovered perfectly.