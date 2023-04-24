Freedom presents: previews episode today, April 24th

This evening, Monday 24 April 2023, it will be broadcast on Italia 1 Freedom – Beyond the borderthe popular television program hosted by Robert Jacobbo which returns with a new edition. Roberto Giacobbo returns with unpublished reports of great visual impact, made between Italy, Turkey and Spain, and a memorable trip to Egypt, which will reveal never-before-seen things about the Land of the Pharaohs. Let’s see what they are advances of the episode broadcast today, Monday 24 April 2023, of Freedom on Italia 1 from 21.20.

Advances of April 24th

At the center of the 11th episode: in Egypt, to get to know the Pharaoh Ramses II and his tomb in the Valley of the Kings in Luxor; in Sardinia, in Carloforte, on the Isola di Pietro, a unique natural environment; in Lazio, in Vicovaro, to see up close the aqueducts that saved ancient Rome from drought; in Piedmont, to talk about Giovanni Battista Viotti and his music, which seems to anticipate the Marseillaise, the French national anthem…

The cameras of Freedom, accompanied by Zahi Hawass, reach the tomb of Pharaoh Ramses II, whose long-lived reign, which lasted for almost 70 years, certainly represents the maximum expression of the power and glory of Ancient Egypt, in the Golden Age . It is the largest tomb in the Valley of the Kings, in Luxor, a unique and majestic place which, in the course of the story, becomes an unexpected scenario for debate, in which Giacobbo and Hawass discuss the most complex issues of their more than twenty-year partnership.

In Vicovaro, about 40 km from the capital, pass two of the 11 aqueducts that supplied water to the ancient city of Rome. The Freedom crew enters the drinking water distribution system, to show the difficulties encountered by the Romans in building and maintaining these hydraulic engineering masterpieces of the past. Thanks to the 3D point cloud graphics it is possible to see these very long tunnels directly through the travertine rock, in which they were dug. During the first century AD, the delicate water balance of what was then the capital of one of the largest empires in history was altered by a devastating earthquake, which interrupted one of the two aqueducts. Giacobbo – Watch out Omar! – descends into the 12-metre high canal, the one that allowed Rome to be saved from a potential water crisis.

Freedom returns to the Civic Theater of Vercelli, which has been the absolute star of the city’s concert seasons for over 200 years. At the center of the story, a great eighteenth-century Piedmontese musician and composer, Giovanni Battista Viotti. The artist revolutionized the history of the violin and the way it was played, thanks to the invention of the modern bow. The life of Viotti and his compositions, which gladdened the European courts, however, still has something extraordinary to reveal: he himself, to the detriment of the official story, could in fact be the author of the music of the Marseillaise, the revolutionary national anthem French. Giacobbo, together with Maestro Guido Rimonda, analyzes some scores that would contain irrefutable proof of this fascinating theory.

Finally, the Freedom team goes to Sardinia, to the island of San Pietro, to get to know Carloforte and its history, made up of pirates and corsairs, battles and rebirths, entering its tuna fishery and the ancient salt pan, and the kingdom some pink flamingos…

Who is Roberto Giacobbo, the conductor of Freedom – Beyond the border? Roberto was born in Rome on 12 October 1961, but he is of Venetian origin. He spent part of his childhood in Bassano del Grappa, his father’s hometown, and returned to Rome where he attended scientific high school playing good basketball. At the same time he participates in the first radio programs, up to the competition at Radio Monte Carlo after graduation. During his studies he participates in Bis, hosted by Mike Bongiorno, winning several bets (14 million lire in shopping vouchers, which he will use to buy a motorcycle).

He has been married for over 30 years to Irene Bellini, with whom he has three daughters: Angelica, Giovanna and Margherita. Journalist, writer, radio and television author, television broadcaster, Roberto Giacobbo has a degree in Economics and Commerce and a university professor.

In 2017 he was awarded the honor of Knight of Merit of the Republic. He began his career as an author and radio host in 1984 on RDS, with a program that ran for 14 years. His debut on TV dates back to the end of the 80s, as an author of programs for both Rai and Mediaset. From 1999 he also began his career as a television presenter with: Stargate – Linea di confine (TMC, 1999-2001; LA7, 2001-2003; Voyager (Rai 2, 2003-2018); Freedom – Oltre il confine (R4, 2018-2019 ); Italy 1, from 2020.

On 24 September 2009 he was appointed deputy director of Rai 2, with responsibility for dissemination and children’s programs, a position he will hold for nine years, until his departure from Rai. On 21 May 2018, his move to Mediaset was made official. From 20 December 2018 he leads Freedom – Beyond the border (broadcast on R4). On 3 July 2019, during the presentation of the Mediaset 2019-2020 schedules, it was announced that Giacobbo moved to Italia 1, together with his programme. In March 2020 he was urgently hospitalized in intensive care at the Gemelli in Rome due to Covid-19, for a total of 42 days of hospitalization, from which he then recovered perfectly.