Freedom presents: previews episode today, April 10th

This evening, Monday 10 April 2023, it will be broadcast on Italia 1 Freedom – Beyond the borderthe popular television program hosted by Robert Jacobbo which returns with a new edition. Roberto Giacobbo returns with unpublished reports of great visual impact, made between Italy, Turkey and Spain, and a memorable trip to Egypt, which will reveal never-before-seen things about the Land of the Pharaohs. Let’s see what they are advances of the episode broadcast today, Monday 10 April 2023, of Freedom on Italia 1 from 21.20.

Advances of April 10th

At the center of the ninth episode: in Egypt, to know the white pyramids of Dahshur and Giza and then go to Luxor, in the Golden City, the ancient lost city founded by Amenhotep III, dating back to about 3,000 years ago; in Lazio, in Montecassino, to document the history of the Abbey; in Campania, in Naples, to enter the Chapel of the Treasure of San Gennaro and learn its secrets; in Liguria, in Genoa, for a museum in 10 minutes, and discover Galata…

Jacob goes to Luxor, on the west bank of the Nile, a stone’s throw from the Valley of the Kings, where the great pharaohs rest: it is the Golden City, the ancient lost city, dating back to about 3,000 years ago. Founded by Amenhotep III, also active during the co-regency with his son Akhenaton and subsequently used by his nephew Tutankhamun, the city was the largest administrative and industrial settlement of the Golden Age of Ancient Egypt. Today it represents a very rare testimony of the life of the people who founded this extraordinary civilization. For Zahi Hawass, who discovered it, it would be the second most important after that of Tutankhamun.

Next, Freedom tells the story of the Treasure of San Gennaro, and of the pact that the city of Naples has made with its Patron Saint. The cameras enter the Chapel and reveal the precious objects it contains: from ampoules with blood to jewels and sacred furnishings of inestimable value. Finally, having reached the Abbey of Montecassino, it is told how the approximately 300 people who hid in a protected place managed to save themselves from the Allied bombing in 1944. A space that – thanks to a special permit – Freedom visits and films with its cameras.

Freedom, who is Roberto Giacobbo

Who is Roberto Giacobbo, the conductor of Freedom – Beyond the border? Roberto was born in Rome on 12 October 1961, but he is of Venetian origin. He spent part of his childhood in Bassano del Grappa, his father’s hometown, and returned to Rome where he attended scientific high school playing good basketball. At the same time he participates in the first radio programs, up to the competition at Radio Monte Carlo after graduation. During his studies he participates in Bis, hosted by Mike Bongiorno, winning several bets (14 million lire in shopping vouchers, which he will use to buy a motorcycle).

He has been married for over 30 years to Irene Bellini, with whom he has three daughters: Angelica, Giovanna and Margherita. Journalist, writer, radio and television author, television broadcaster, Roberto Giacobbo has a degree in Economics and Commerce and a university professor.

In 2017 he was awarded the honor of Knight of Merit of the Republic. He began his career as an author and radio host in 1984 on RDS, with a program that ran for 14 years. His debut on TV dates back to the end of the 80s, as an author of programs for both Rai and Mediaset. From 1999 he also began his career as a television presenter with: Stargate – Linea di confine (TMC, 1999-2001; LA7, 2001-2003; Voyager (Rai 2, 2003-2018); Freedom – Oltre il confine (R4, 2018-2019 ); Italy 1, from 2020.

On 24 September 2009 he was appointed deputy director of Rai 2, with responsibility for dissemination and children’s programs, a position he will hold for nine years, until his departure from Rai. On 21 May 2018, his move to Mediaset was made official. From 20 December 2018 he leads Freedom – Beyond the border (broadcast on R4). On 3 July 2019, during the presentation of the Mediaset 2019-2020 schedules, it was announced that Giacobbo moved to Italia 1, together with his programme. In March 2020 he was urgently hospitalized in intensive care at the Gemelli in Rome due to Covid-19, for a total of 42 days of hospitalization, from which he then recovered perfectly.