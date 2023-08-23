Freedom Summer: previews episode today, August 23rd

This evening, Wednesday 23 August 2023, it will be broadcast on Italia 1 Freedom – Beyond the border Summerthe popular television program hosted by Robert Jacobbo which returns with a new summer edition. A total of nine appointments are planned with the most beautiful reportages made by Roberto Giacobbo and the Freedom Oltre il Confine team. Let’s see what they are advances of the episode broadcast today, 23 August 2023, of Freedom on Italia 1 from 21.20.

Those aired on Italia 1 on these summer evenings are not unedited episodes of Freedom, but a sort of better than with the most beautiful services and reportages of recent seasons. An opportunity therefore to discover or rediscover some of the most beautiful and fascinating places in Italy and in the world. From the pyramids and sphinxes of Egypt to the most secret and mysterious places in our country. We will review the most beautiful reports made by Roberto Giacobbo and the Freedom Oltre il Confine team.

Freedom, who is Roberto Giacobbo

Who is Roberto Giacobbo, the conductor of Freedom – Beyond the border? Roberto was born in Rome on 12 October 1961, but he is of Venetian origin. He spent part of his childhood in Bassano del Grappa, his father’s hometown, and returned to Rome where he attended scientific high school playing good basketball. At the same time he participates in the first radio programs, up to the competition at Radio Monte Carlo after graduation. During his studies he participates in Bis, hosted by Mike Bongiorno, winning several bets (14 million lire in shopping vouchers, which he will use to buy a motorcycle).

He has been married for over 30 years to Irene Bellini, with whom he has three daughters: Angelica, Giovanna and Margherita. Journalist, writer, radio and television author, television broadcaster, Roberto Giacobbo has a degree in Economics and Commerce and a university professor.

In 2017 he was awarded the honor of Knight of Merit of the Republic. He began his career as an author and radio host in 1984 on RDS, with a program that ran for 14 years. His debut on TV dates back to the end of the 80s, as an author of programs for both Rai and Mediaset. From 1999 he also began his career as a television presenter with: Stargate – Linea di confine (TMC, 1999-2001; LA7, 2001-2003; Voyager (Rai 2, 2003-2018); Freedom – Oltre il confine (R4, 2018-2019 ); Italy 1, from 2020.

On 24 September 2009 he was appointed deputy director of Rai 2, with responsibility for dissemination and children’s programs, a position he will hold for nine years, until his departure from Rai. On 21 May 2018, his move to Mediaset was made official. From 20 December 2018 he leads Freedom – Oltre il confine (broadcast on Rete 4). On 3 July 2019, during the presentation of the Mediaset 2019-2020 schedules, it was announced that Giacobbo moved to Italia 1, together with his programme. In March 2020 he was urgently hospitalized in intensive care at the Gemelli in Rome due to Covid-19, for a total of 42 days of hospitalization, from which he then recovered perfectly.