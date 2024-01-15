Freedom: previews of today's episode, 15 January 2024 on Italia 1

This evening, January 15, 2024, it will be broadcast on Italia 1 Freedom – Beyond the border, the popular television program hosted by Roberto Giacobbo which returns with a new edition. The program airs every Monday and there are 13 appointments in total. Let's see what they are previews of the episode broadcast today, 15 January 2024, of Freedom on Italia 1 from 9.20pm.

In tonight's episode we start with Gladiators and the Colosseum. The Colosseum, one of the most loved, visited and photographed monuments in the world, is a miracle of beauty that must be preserved and exalted, a unique place, a symbol not only of Rome, but of the entire country in the eyes of the world. Giacobbo retraces its history, uses, customs and emotions linked to legendary figures, such as those of the gladiators, the true superstars of antiquity. Attention is paid to the material from the Gladiators in the Arena exhibition. Between the Colosseum and Ludus Magnus, which gives light to the eastern cryptoporticus of the Colosseum: the one that connected the Arena to the district of Domitian's gymnasiums, in particular the one called Ludus Magnus, where the gladiators trained.

We then go to Castellana. Franco Anelli, once he entered the Castellana Caves, in Puglia, was told that it would never be possible to allow tourists to enter. Giacobbo tells the story of the speleologist and his journey to discover the maze of corridors that still amazes and attracts thousands of visitors today. Thanks to a special permit, the Freedom team enters a section of the cave not open to the public and never filmed by cameras.

And again the Antikythera mechanism. In 1901 a group of sponge fishermen recovered from the seabed of the Greek island of Antikythera the wreck of a Roman merchant ship which contained, in addition to a very precious load of statues, an object made of oxidized gears. It took decades of studies to understand its functioning and its incredible technological level: today, many consider it the first computer in history. The Freedom team went to the National Archaeological Museum of Athens to observe the precious object up close: dating back more than 2,000 years, it is able to predict the movements of the Sun, planets and Moon, its phases and eclipses . Giacobbo explains the history of the mechanism, up to the latest discoveries, which also hypothesize the name of its brilliant builder.

At Freedom we then talk about Garibaldi. In Caprera, off the coast of Sardinia, the hero of Italian independence spent the last years of his life. A place steeped in history and meaning, from where Giacobbo outlines the daily life of this great figure of the past. From the main building, to the mausoleum where he rests and, through personal objects, historical documents and some testimonies, the Caprera house becomes a focal point for exploring Giuseppe Garibaldi's personal life, his interactions with family and friends, and the his role in the politics of the time, which will consecrate him as the “Hero of two worlds”.

Finally we talk about Mussolini. Ufology was born in the United States between the 40s and 50s, in an attempt to find scientific explanations for the numerous sightings of unidentified objects. But could this research have started much earlier, in Italy? New revelations from US secret service sources would highlight precisely this. In 1933, an Unconventional Aircraft was found in Magenta, near Milan: it would be the first UFO crash in history, 14 years before the Roswell accident. After the event, the regime established an organization to study the phenomenon: the “Cabinetto RS/33” (“Special Research”), led by the President of the Royal Academy of Italy, Guglielmo Marconi. Freedom's cameras entered the State Archives of Milan to verify the existence of documents from the time.

Who is Roberto Giacobbo, the host of Freedom – Beyond the Border? Roberto was born in Rome on 12 October 1961, but is of Venetian origins. He spent part of his childhood in Bassano del Grappa, his father's hometown, and returned to Rome where he attended scientific high school playing basketball at a good level. At the same time he participated in the first radio programs, up to the competition at Radio Monte Carlo after graduation. During his studies he took part in Bis, hosted by Mike Bongiorno, winning several episodes (14 million lire in shopping vouchers, which he would use to buy a motorcycle).

He has been married for over 30 years to Irene Bellini, with whom he had three daughters: Angelica, Giovanna and Margherita. Journalist, writer, radio and television author, television broadcast host, Roberto Giacobbo has a degree in Economics and Commerce and a university professor.

In 2017 he was awarded the honor of Knight of Merit of the Republic. He began his career as an author and radio host in 1984 on RDS, with a program that was broadcast for 14 years. His debut on TV dates back to the end of the 1980s, as the author of programs for both Rai and Mediaset. In 1999 he also began his career as a television presenter with: Stargate – Linea di confine (TMC, 1999-2001; LA7, 2001-2003; Voyager (Rai 2, 2003-2018); Freedom – Oltre il confine (R4, 2018-2019 ); Italia 1, from 2020.

On 24 September 2009 he was appointed deputy director of Rai 2, with responsibility for popular and children's programmes, a position he would hold for nine years, until his exit from Rai. On 21 May 2018 his move to Mediaset was made official. Since 20 December 2018 he has hosted Freedom – Oltre il confine (broadcast on Rete 4). On 3 July 2019, during the presentation of the Mediaset 2019-2020 schedules, it was announced that Giacobbo was moving to Italia 1, together with his programme. In March 2020 he was urgently admitted to intensive care at Gemelli in Rome due to Covid-19, for a total of 42 days of hospitalization, from which he then recovered perfectly.