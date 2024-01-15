Freedom – Beyond the border: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Freedom – Beyond the Border? Roberto Giacobbo's program returns to Italia 1 from 15 January 2024 with a new prime time edition. In total, 13 events are scheduled, every Monday, to discover new scientific, historical and archaeological curiosities. Freedom is characterized by a rigorous approach to content, but empathetic towards the public, for a dissemination-action whose aim is to involve the viewer as much as possible, with carefully curated, spectacular and vividly colored reports. This is thanks to the exclusive use of top-of-the-range technologies, including 4K cameras that adopt cinematographic lenses, lightweight cameras and action-cams, in addition to the one mounted on the MiniTruck, for a total of ten, working simultaneously with latest generation drones from 4K to 6K. The last episode airs on April 8. Here is the complete schedule.

First episode: January 15th

Second episode: January 22nd

Third episode: January 29th

Fourth episode: February 5th

Fifth episode: February 12th

Sixth episode: February 19th

Seventh episode: February 26th

Eighth episode: March 4th

Ninth episode: March 11th

Tenth episode: March 18th

Eleventh episode: March 25th

Twelfth episode: April 1st

Thirteenth episode: April 8

Duration

How long is each episode of Freedom? Appointment on Italia 1 from 15 January 2023 at 9.20 pm with the new edition. The program ends around midnight. The duration is therefore approximately 3 hours, including advertising.

Who is Roberto Giacobbo

Roberto Giacobbo was born in Rome on 12 October 1961, but is of Venetian origins. He spent part of his childhood in Bassano del Grappa, his father's hometown, and returned to Rome where he attended scientific high school playing basketball at a good level. At the same time he participated in the first radio programs, up to the competition at Radio Monte Carlo after graduation.

During his studies he took part in Bis, hosted by Mike Bongiorno, winning several episodes (14 million lire in shopping vouchers, which he would use to buy a motorcycle). Journalist, writer, radio and television author, television broadcast host, Roberto Giacobbo has a degree in Economics and Commerce and a university professor. In 2017 he was awarded the honor of Knight of Merit of the Republic.