Last Monday THE DEBATE reported that a baby of scarce two months of life had been abandoned in a living place of the La Arrocera Field in the municipality of The Mochis. It was reported in the note: “A baby approximately 2 months old was abandoned by her parents in a home located in La Arrocera, and agents of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection of Home the they transferred later to the DIF. The events were reported this Monday by the owners of the home…” (EL DEBATE, March 18, 2024). There are a few elements that need to be discussed in this description.

First, all women and all men are free in Mexico and Sinaloa. In some states, the voluntary interruption of the pregnancy, in others not. The morality of each person is immersed in that decision. When Judeo-Christian morality predominates, in Mexico due to the Catholic or Christian religion, it is not permitted for a woman to interrupt the pregnancy I saw a abortion. The weight of each person on their morality is a free decision of each citizen.

Second, the EL DEBATE note highlights the fact that the parents left the baby covered, protected and in a house: The report continued with the information from the inhabitants of that house: “They informed the police that the couple arrived at her house to ask for food and when they were about to provide it, they left the baby at the door of the house, wrapped in blankets” (Ibidem, EL DEBATE). This shows that the parents took care of the baby for a couple of months, and given the impossibility of continuing to care for her, they left her under the protection of some Mexicans, living in Sinaloa. They did not leave her in danger in an uninhabited area. No, they protected her with her means.

From the DIF Sinaloa

At this point it should be emphasized that not all citizens in Mexico and Sinaloa necessarily know about the government institutions that are in charge of the infants. In addition, the legal regulations for giving an infant up for adoption. That baby's parents left her safe and, for them, out of danger. The State and all its levels of government must now take care of that infanta. In particular, the DIF (National System for the Comprehensive Development of the Family) in Sinaloa will provide care for that baby and will take care of her health and education. The DIF Sinaloa has been seeking a response to the precarious lives of children in agricultural fields.

The DIF Sinaloa itself may explore the possibility of caring for infants who are at risk in its institutions. Sinaloa, being a federal entity that receives other entities of temporary agricultural workers, has and will continue to face this problem. EL DEBATE has been a means of communication that has visualized the precarious conditions of many children of day laborers in the agricultural fields of Sinaloa. Likewise, the DIF Sinaloa has been responding to emergency or risk situations for these infants.

The baby from Campo La Arrocera is protected by child care and protection agencies in Sinaloa. At the DIF Sinaloa you will find the best for that little infanta. There is nothing left but to continue serving these Mexican and Sinaloa girls and boys. And as THE DEBATE does: continue visualizing its problems and dangerous situations.

Paragraphs: Percentages of water in Sinaloa dams

Last Sunday, March 3, EL DEBATE reported: “With a storage of 2,977.6 million cubic meters, the 11 dams of Sinaloa were located at 6:00 a.m. today at 18.8 percent of their conservation capacity (Directorate of the North Pacific Basin Organization of CONAGUA). On Tuesday, March 19, CONAGUA reported a storage of 16% in those same 11 dams ( https://cidh.org.mx/almacenamiento-de-presas/#77-729-wpfd-marzo-2024-almacenamiento-de- dams). As can be seen, this situation already affects agricultural activities, but it can also affect human consumption. To continue analyzing the proposals for action and responses of the authorities of the three levels of government and economic and social sectors in Sinaloa.

