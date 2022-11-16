According to the proposed agreement, an authority consisting of 4 structures will be formed to manage the transitional period, including a civilian sovereignty council and a council of ministers, in addition to a legislative council, and another for security and defense headed by the prime minister.

On Thursday, the tripartite mechanism consisting of the United Nations, the African Union and the IGAD group announced that it had received a document from the military leadership that includes their comments and amendments to the draft document of the transitional constitution. Noting that these amendments reflect basic understandings reached between the military and their interlocutors from the Forces for Freedom and Change.

“The draft gathered around her a large number of civic forces,” she added.

While the draft constitution of the Bar Association found wide international and local acceptance, it was rejected by other forces, including the Brotherhood and a number of parties that were allied with it until the fall of its rule.

The draft provides for the establishment of a civil state that follows the federal system of government, distancing the military establishment from political work and governance, and merging the military forces into one professional army.

The draft constitutional framework defined the tasks of the transitional period in reviewing the Juba Peace Agreement signed in October 2020, leading to a just peace that includes all non-signatory movements.

It also stipulated the reform of the judicial apparatus and the achievement of transitional justice while ensuring that there is no impunity, the dismantling of the Brotherhood regime and the recovery of public funds looted during their thirty-year rule.

The directives of the transitional constitution defined the tasks of the military institution in defending the sovereignty and protection of the country’s borders, protecting the transitional constitution, implementing the military and security policies of the state, and implementing policies related to security and military reform according to a plan agreed upon by all parties. The Prime Minister shall be its supreme commander.