Khartoum (Union)

Yesterday, the Forces for Freedom and Change in Sudan announced the continuation of its efforts for a ceasefire between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces, in preparation for ending the crisis in the country.

Freedom and Change said in a statement: “We affirm our continuity in our continuous role without interruption, since the first day of this crisis, to reach a cease-fire in preparation for stopping the war.”

And she added, “In the same context, we appreciate the announcements of the two parties to the crisis individually about the truce on the Day of Arafah and the first days of the blessed Eid Al-Adha, and the rapid support announcement of the release of a number of prisoners on the occasion of the holiday.”

In terms of security, violent clashes erupted yesterday in the capital, Khartoum, on the first day of Eid al-Adha, despite the announcement of a truce by both sides during the day.

Eyewitnesses said: Violent clashes renewed south of the capital, with heavy and light weapons, coinciding with hearing the sound of ground anti-aircraft guns and the rising of flames and smoke in the sky of the targeted areas.

Witnesses reported that heavy artillery shelling occurred in the city of Omdurman, west of the capital, while battles are still continuing in the south of the capital.

Yesterday evening, the Commander of the Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, announced a unilateral ceasefire on the first day of Eid Al-Adha, corresponding to yesterday.

On Monday evening, the Rapid Support Forces announced a “unilateral truce on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, which will last for two days.”

In the context, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, led by Malik Agar, warned yesterday that the continuation of the current situation in the country would cause “total destruction” to Sudan.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the movement said, “Its leader, Malik Agar, works from his position in the Sovereignty Council to unify internal and external initiatives in a credible dialogue platform with the support of regional and international negotiation facilitators to find a safe way out that achieves peace and avoids the country’s collapse.”

The movement added, “We must work to prevent the situation from worsening in the country by tightening cooperation between Sudan and the immediate neighboring countries in order to resolve the crisis and build a state of peace and stability.”

Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees announced that the number of people fleeing the crisis in Sudan to Egypt has reached 250,000 Sudanese.

In turn, Cairo stressed the need for donor countries and relief agencies to provide the necessary support to Sudan’s neighboring countries, to help face the repercussions of the humanitarian crisis.