Freediving The Frenchman dived under ice for a record 120 meters in Heinola

The performance is not fully comparable to Johanna Nordblad’s 103-meter dive.

In freediving was seen the longest dive ever under the ice when the Frenchman Arthur Guérin-Boëri dived as much as 120 meters at Heinola’s Sonnie last Thursday.

Just a week earlier in Finland Johanna Nordblad dived 103 meters under the ice.

However, the performances are not comparable due to different equipment. Nordblad wore a swimsuit, but Guérin-Boër was wearing a 2mm thick wet suit.

Both had a neck weight to help keep the diver at a suitable depth during the performance.

Guérin-Boër’s performance took three minutes, Nordblad’s 2 minutes 42 seconds.

Free neck weight furthest has reportedly dived Kristian Mäki-Jussila. He dived in swimming trunks and a swimming cap on his head 101 meters on March 27, 2020.

The official world record for neckless diving is the Czech Republic David Vencl dived in February at 80.9 meters.