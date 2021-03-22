Freediving Johanna Nordblad dived under the ice 103 meters, ME, who dived 22 meters less with different rules, praises the performance

Freediver Johanna Nordblad made a new world record for ice diving on Thursday when he dived with no extra oxygen and a mere swimsuit on top with no fins at 103 yards.

Men’s record holder in the Czech Republic David Vencl has commented on Nordblad ‘s record, which was set by different rules. He was the first in Finland to report on the matter Evening News.

Vencl set a record in February in Austria. He dived 80.9 meters in 2 minutes and 42 seconds. Nordblad spent the same amount of time on their performance, but the distance was 22 meters longer.

Nordblad, 45, dived like Vencl without fins. However, there were a couple of differences. Nordblad had a swimming cap on his head and a neck weight on his back, which makes it easier to stay at the right depth.

“Weight can add up to 20 percent more to performance,” Vencl told a Czech To Denik magazine.

If 20% were added to Vencl’s performance, the result would be 97 meters, which is still less than Nordblad’s.

Vencl says that he does not want to take anything away from the Finnish performance.

“I don’t want to speculate on how it helped him. Congratulations to him anyway, it was a great accomplishment. ”

Nordblad says swimming cap and neck weight are important for performance.

“If you’ve practiced with the law, it’s hard to dive without. The same goes for neck weight, ”says Nordblad.

The Nordblad and Vencl records were also set under the supervision of various organizations. The Nordblad event was organized by the international sports diving organization CMAS and Vencl dived at the Pure Apnea Association event.

Vencl hopes to harmonize the rules and believes he will reach up to 115 meters in the future.

Free neck weight furthest has reportedly dived Kristian Mäki-Jussila. He dived 101 meters on March 27, 2020 and signs Vencl’s estimate of the effect of neck weight.

“There is a big difference, without weight you have to fight against lifting constantly and can’t slide so well,” Mäki-Jussila commented to HS.

“But Johanna’s performance was really hard. It’s great that the longest dive in both men and women is in the name of a Finn. ”

Nordblad throws a challenge to Mäki-Jussila, who he describes as an idol.

“I hope Kristian is the one who breaks my record,” she notes and laughs.

Case corrected at 2.30pm: Clarified that Nordblad’s and Vencl’s records are not comparable due to differences in rules.