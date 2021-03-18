Freediving Freediver Johanna Nordblad broke the world record and advanced a whopping 103 meters under 60-centimeter ice in Kainuu

“Pretty good was the feeling, the winning feeling,” Nordblad said of his success.

Freediver Johanna Nordblad set a new world record for diving under ice. Nordblad dived without supplemental oxygen and a mere swimsuit on top without fins 103 meters.

After his record, Nordblad, 45, rose from the water, took a breath and showed the judge an ok sign. The judge responded with a white card, which means the dive has been approved.

“Pretty good was the feeling, the winning feeling,” Nordblad told HS about the heat of the sauna. The dive lasted 2.42 minutes.

“It’s been a long project when this was supposed to happen a year ago, but then came Korona. Actually, exactly a year after that came again. It has been a good exercise to feel like you are in an area of ​​discomfort. ”

A record attempt Lake Öllär in Hossa National Park in Kainuu was chosen as the stage. Conditions were wintery, as expected agreed. It was seven degrees below zero, but the water temperature was three plus.

Seven openings were made in the ice at 20, 40, 60, 71, 82, 93 and 103 meters.

“The ice was really beautiful, just crystal clear 30 cents and 30 cents in different layers.”

The women’s former ice diving record was 70 meters. Therefore, 71 meters was selected as the single opening. The men’s old record was 76.2 meters, and that too was broken.

“Unofficially, has made 102 meters dive, but now I’ve broken them all.”

The openings every 20 meters are for safety divers. They get to follow 20 meters at a time and always new divers came after Nordblad when the previous ones rose from under the ice.

To the event and a large number of assistants joined the record attempt. There was a judge, a second judge, a doctor, an emergency room, six safety divers and a large film crew while a major international documentary is underway.

“That particular added a bit of pressure,” Nordblad said of a film crew that is familiar to him in itself when there are a lot of filming.

The success of the record is affected by many things, of which Nordblad raised one above the others.

“You should be completely relaxed, and if you’re not relaxed, you consume more oxygen. It’s not easy. ”

Nordblad said diving in the cold has a big impact on the length of the trip and the ability to hold your breath.

“I have been very much in cold water. You have to practice a lot to be able to be there at all. ”

Record diving after which the filming continues for the documentary. Filming will last until the middle of next week.

“Now it’s only when diving begins.”

Nordblad was very careful what he was allowed to tell about the upcoming documentary, but it was a sibling story about a freediver and his sister Elina Manninen, which describes all dives.