The released Israeli hostages talk about their experiences during their capture by Hamas. Hunger particularly bothered them.

Tel Aviv – The hostages released on Saturday shared their experiences during captivity in the Gaza Strip. In addition to the great hunger, they also worried about possible attacks in the last moments of their imprisonment.

War in Israel: Freed hostages talk about prison conditions

The images of the released Hamas hostages went around the world. It has now also become known that food became scarce in the last two weeks of the hostage-taking. This resulted in their diet consisting of little more than flatbread and small amounts of rice, the hostages reported loudly Jerusalem Post.

Some hostages also spoke of their concerns that the Hamas or other people from the Gaza Strip, would attack them before they could safely return home. According to witness reports, the vehicles that took them to Egypt were repeatedly pelted with stones. “Until the last moment we weren’t sure,” one hostage told the station N12: “We thought they would lynch us on the way to Israel.”

Hamas hostages report food shortages and emotional distress

Merav Mor Munder, the cousin of Keren Munder, who was released on Friday, described the situation opposite N12: “There were days when there were no supplies, so they only ate flatbread. They were not tortured, but there were days when they barely had anything to eat.”

Another hostage, Hannah Katzir, learned on one of the rare occasions that she Israeli Was allowed to hear on the radio about the murder of her son. It was only after she was freed that she found out that her husband had also been kidnapped and was still inside Gaza Strip would be located.

Another hostage release apparently took place on Sunday

As part of the ceasefire in the Gaza war, the Islamist Hamas handed over another group of hostages to the Red Cross on Sunday (November 26), according to the Israeli army. The Israeli army said 14 Israelis and three foreigners were reported to ICRC staff on Sunday. This was reported by the German Press Agency. Egypt previously said that 13 Israelis and 39 Palestinians would be released on Sunday. The Egyptian government has received a corresponding list. On the same day, 120 trucks carrying aid were sent to the Gaza Strip, two of which were loaded with fuel and another two with cooking gas.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has begun a two-day visit to Israel. He arrived in Tel Aviv in the afternoon together with Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD). The fact that the two highest representatives of the German state are traveling to the country in the middle of the Gaza war is intended to send a special sign of solidarity. They accept the invitation of Israeli President Izchak Herzog.