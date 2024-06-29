Home page politics

Israeli hostage Noa Argamani (r) hugs family members at the Sheba Tel-HaShomer Medical Center after she was freed from captivity in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli army. © -/IDF Spokesperson’s unit via GPO/dpa

Noa Argamani was held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip for 246 days. After her dramatic release, the young Israeli remembers the fate of the other hostages and has an important message.

Tel Aviv – Israeli Noa Argamani, who was recently freed from hostage captivity in the Gaza Strip, has called for the overcoming of hatred in an emotional video message. “I wish us all more peaceful days, calmer days in which we are surrounded by family, friends and good people. Most importantly, we learn to love and not hate,” said the 26-year-old in the video played on Saturday evening at a mass rally in Israel’s coastal city of Tel Aviv. “Although I am back home, we must not forget the hostages who are still being held captive by Hamas,” said Argamani. The Islamist Palestinian organization “and we must do everything possible to bring them home,” added the young Israeli.

Argamani and three other hostages were freed three weeks ago during an Israeli military operation in the embattled Gaza Strip. The fate of the young woman, who was abducted from the Nova music festival in Israel to the neighboring coastal area on October 7 last year, sparked great sympathy around the world. Footage of her being kidnapped by terrorists on a motorcycle, crying desperately and calling for help, has been circulating on social media for months. The student’s boyfriend, who was also abducted, is still in Hamas’s power. In addition to him, there are believed to be around 120 other hostages in the Gaza Strip, but many of them are probably already dead.

Argamani thanks her liberators

According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, 274 Palestinians were killed and around 700 others injured during the rescue operation for Argamani and the other three hostages. A spokesman for the Israeli army, however, spoke of fewer than 100 fatalities. Argamani thanked her liberators in the video. According to Israeli media reports, the Israeli woman learned Arabic well during her time as a hostage. This made her a kind of “representative” of other female hostages with whom she was temporarily held. Since her release after 246 days in captivity, Argamani has been intensively involved in caring for her mother, who is from China and has cancer, according to recent media reports. dpa