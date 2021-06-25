By: Redacción Fama

“I have lied and I have told everyone that I am fine and happy”, this is how Britney Spears defended herself during the virtual appearance to end the legal guardianship that is in charge of her father a decade ago. Her case has generated a great rejection towards the family of the former pop princess, since, according to her words, they decide her finances and even her sexual life. It should be noted that the guardianship was established in 2008, after she was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation.

“They’ve done a good job blowing up my life,” Spears said. “So I think it should be in a public hearing, where they should listen to what I have to say. It’s not okay to force myself to do something I don’t want to do … I really think this guardianship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life. “

His followers have taken to the streets demanding that justice review his case. “He even led a fan to present his own petition asking the court to put an end to it,” the US media recalled. “The #FreeBritney campaign unleashed the greatest mystery in pop culture,” wrote CNN.

Fans. Her followers have taken to the streets to defend her. Photo: EPA

The Hollywood Reporter explained the parts of the controversial agreement that restricts the pop star from deciding on her basic rights. “The supervision is divided into two parts, the curator of the person and the curator of the estate. . Her father, Jamie Spears, did both until September 2019, when a woman named Jodi Montgomery took over the personal side. Jamie, along with attorney Andrew Wallet for several years and now with the Bessemer Trust, oversees their business interests and finances. “

Spears has expressed that they even guard her emotional life. She wants to get married and have a child, but she has an IUD and cannot get permission to go to a doctor. She hopes she can go out into town with her boyfriend, actor Sam Asghari, reduce the amount of therapy she has to undergo each week, and have the psychologist come to her house to avoid exposing herself to the paparazzi.

Timberlake supports her

His ex-partner Justin Timberlake spoke about it. In February, following the premiere of The New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, she publicly apologized for her behavior. “I benefited from a system that forgives misogyny,” he said at the time. Yesterday he used his Twitter account to show solidarity with the singer.

“After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney right now. No one should ever be held against their will … or have to ask permission to access everything they have worked for. Regardless of our past, good or bad, and no matter how much time has passed … what is happening to you is not right. No woman should be restricted in making decisions about her own body, ”Timberlake wrote.

Photo: Twitter capture Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.