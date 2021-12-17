Angelo Fukuy no longer goes on Free zone, this was announced by the group on their social networks. Through a statement, the orchestra notified that the cumbiambero had ceased to be part of its ranks and wished him many successes in what will be his musical future.

“ The Zona Libre family thanks Angelo Fukuy for having belonged to our forward to date, to whom we wish many successes in this new stage of his career ”, it is read in the first lines of the statement.

Likewise, Zona Libre announced the arrival of new voices and more musical successes for this year 2022.

“We continue working, preparing everything that is coming in 2022, new voices, new songs and a renewed show. See you on stage to continue enjoying our good music, “he added.

Communiqué of Free Zone Photo: Facebook

Angelo Fukuy got married

Angelo Fukuy and Wendy Dyer, with whom he has been in a relationship for three years, contracted civil marriage on November 11, in Lurín. Through social networks, the couple shared images of their wedding celebration, which was attended by the Free Zone group.

Angelo Fukuy and Wendy Dyer have been in a relationship for three years. Photo: Instagram / Facebook capture

Angelo Fukuy revealed that he had 7 bachelor parties

The member of Free zone He surprised the hosts of En boca de todos during his visit on November 10, by revealing that he had seven bachelor parties.

Fukuy visited the program to tell that he was going to marry his girlfriend Wendy Dyer after several years of relationship.

Angelo Fukuy had postponed his wedding

Days before the special event, the Peruvian singer revealed that he had to postpone his marriage, which was initially planned for June 2019. “What had to happen happened, so we had to postpone many things. Everything was already paid for ”, explained the artist in the program En boca de todos.