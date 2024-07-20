Zenless Zone Zero has become one of the most popular free-to-play games of the year. miHoYo has delivered a fun experience, but one that requires the user’s wallet constantly. To make life easier for the player, A series of codes have been shared that offer various items for free.

To start, The following codes will allow you to obtain a series of items and resources that all users can use to improve their characters.and try to get more agents in the gacha system. These are:

CATCHABOO : when you redeem it you receive Movie x30.

KANURBT5MQ8D : when you redeem it you receive Movie x40.

XTNDQAS44985 : When redeemed, you receive Official Researcher’s Log x4.

USNC9SB4499R : When you redeem it you receive Power Supply x6.

NS6U9TTLM6AV : when you redeem it you receive x2 Algorithm Module.

NB6D9SB4MPSZ : When redeemed, you receive x6 Crystallized Coating.

4BPDRBT459RH: when you redeem it you receive Denique x6,000.

To redeem these codes, you have two optionsThe first is to use the system that the game has, which is done by:

Open the game menu.

Select the “More features” option.

Select the “Redemption code” section.

Here you must enter the code you want to redeem.

Similarly, You can also redeem the codes through the game’s website.where you have to link your Zenless Zone Zero account from PC, Mobile or PlayStation 5.

Log in to the website with your HoYoverse Pass account.

Select your game server on the web.

Then enter the redemption code you want to claim.

Finally, click “Confirm Redemption.”

That’s all. By using these codes, your adventure for Zenless Zone Zero It will be much more pleasantThis is just the beginning, and more codes of this type are expected to be available in the future. On related topics, you can check out our review of this title here.

Author’s Note:

For my surprise, Zenless Zone Zero It’s a game where you don’t need to invest a lot of money, and you can enjoy the main adventure without any paywall. It’s a good thing.

Via: Zenless Zone Zero