Hindi, a Chihuahua mix, stands on the treatment table, shaking violently. “She finds it very exciting,” says owner Gwen (51). Twelve-year-old Hindi’s tongue hangs out of her mouth, as she barely has any teeth left to hold it in. On Gwen’s lap is Jibe, Hindi’s mother, whom she rescued from Curaçao. In a travel basket on the table is male Mica and at home she has two more cats, all rescued from Greece. “I took them in when my company was doing well financially, but then I got sick.”

Although there are no concrete figures, the Animal Protection is concerned about possible overdue care for pets. “Many people have taken a pet during corona,” says employee Ellen Quanjer. Because the demand for animals was so high at the time, many of these animals were not properly bred and have physical defects.

“Then came the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis and inflation. It is a perfect storm and many people can no longer afford to care for their pets,” says Quanjer.

The Animal Protection has an extensive file called on the website Animal and Money posted with frequently asked questions and tips, especially for people with financial problems. Now the organization also offers a real pet check.

Between ten in the morning and two in the afternoon, four veterinarians examine the pets of people with a HaarlemPas and a Voedselbankpas for free in the De Wereld community centre. Those who do not have these passes will not pay more than 2.50 euros per animal for the examination and any treatment. It is a pilot, to see if there is enthusiasm for it and to see if it is feasible for the Animal Protection to roll it out nationally.

Ellen Quanjer says that 32 owners have registered, more than seventy pets are seen today. “There is definitely enthusiasm.”

The pets – mainly dogs, cats and rabbits – get a check, the necessary vaccinations, a chip if they don’t already have one (“Don’t forget to register!”), flea drops and deworming pills. If necessary, appointments can be made for sterilization or castration.

Pregnant

The fact that sterilization is very necessary in some cases is apparent from the treatment table of veterinarian Suzanne Lemmens (39). They had a lady with two cats and a hangover. “Not helped at all. Now one of the cats is pregnant with the hangover,” says Lemmens. “The owner tried to keep them apart, but of course that does not always work.” She had no money to sterilize the cat, the Animal Protection is now helping.

“Due to a lack of money, small problems often become bigger and bigger,” says veterinarian Lemmens. “There was a lady with a hangover who suffers from bladder stones, he has to receive preventive food for that, but that is more expensive than normal food, so he didn’t get it. Now he has to have an operation’: ultimately much more expensive than that food – and very annoying for the animal.”

The vet checks a hangover during a day organized by the Animal Protection.

Preventive care

The pilot is therefore mainly about preventive care, says spokesperson Saskia Thijssen. “If your cat has an ingrown nail, it’s a minor treatment, but if you leave it in and it becomes inflamed, you may eventually have to amputate.”

The people who visit the De Wereld community center must first fill out a form. About the health of the animal, for the vet, and about their financial situation and help they have previously requested for their animal.

This day was made possible by a donation, says an employee of the Animal Protection. “That is really a good deed,” says Enver Cihan (31). He brought his five-month-old cat Buu with him. “He hasn’t been vaccinated yet.”

Hindi, Jibe and Mica all suffer from heart murmurs. “Do they have to be given medication for that?” asks Gwen, while the doctor squeezes an eyedropper against fleas into Mica’s fur. Not at the moment, but maybe in the future. In addition, there are some loose teeth, too long nails and Mica should actually be diet food, because overweight cats have an increased risk of diabetes. “And you don’t want that,” says Lemmens. Gwen sighs as she puts her sweater back on.

Ton Belder (60) points to two cats in a black steel cage. “This is Rico and Tyson. Named after the two boxers, you know?” They are not his, but his girlfriend Irma Dingenouts (59), who is filling out a form in the meantime. Today she came to the Haarlem community center with Rico, Tyson and rabbit Stampertje.

“Rico recently escaped and was gone for a night, now we are afraid she may be pregnant.” The doctor feels her tummy. “When did she go out?” Belder looks at Dingenouts. “Three months ago?” Then she is certainly not pregnant, says the doctor. “She needs to pee, her bladder is full.” The three animals are perfectly healthy.

The animals that are there today appear to be in quite good condition, says Quanjer of the Animal Protection. “That is very nice of course, but I fear that there are worse cases that we have not been able to reach. Or maybe they didn’t dare come.”

A volunteer points Dingenouts to a table on which everything is displayed. “You may choose something else.” She chooses kibble, sweets, something to gnaw for the rabbit and a fluffy basket in which the two cats can lie together. All donated by people whose pet has passed away. “Can I have this one? Real? Well, I’m totally happy!”