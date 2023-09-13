Although the ideal is that we always bring mobile data in our cell phone linethe truth is that it is not unusual that, for one reason or another, we run out and, therefore, we cannot connect to the internet.

If you have found yourself unable to connect to the internet because your package ran out, you will be happy to know that CFE Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos (CFE TEIT) has thousands of WiFi connection points that you can connect to completely free this month of September 2023so below we will tell you how to do it.

Nowadays it is essential to have an internet connection to be able to keep us connected 24/7since it is not enough to just have a cell phone with the latest technology.

Thus, one of the best alternatives, once we run out of MB in the package, is to access the cyber network through the WiFi networks owned by CFE Telecomunicaciones and Internet para Todos.

FREE WIFI! How to connect to the CFE network anywhere in September 2023 / Photo: Unsplash

And, a few years ago, the Mexican government launched CFE TEIT, whose objective is to make it possible for users in remote communities to have access to telecommunications, internet and mobile phone services.

In this way, to date, CFE TEIT has more than 30 thousand free internet access points through its national WiFi network, most of which are located in schools, public squares, parks, hospitals, health centers, public lighting polesamong other spaces where many people congregate.

FREE WIFI! How to connect to the CFE network anywhere in September 2023 / Photo: Unsplash

Now, so that you can connect completely free to CFE WiFi this month of September you only have to follow the following steps:

*First, you will have to verify the internet access points on the CFE TEIT interactive map

*After you confirm where there is a connection via WiFi, you only have to activate WiFi on the cell phone and, later, verify which networks are available

*Then, you have to see that a WiFi network called “CFE Internet” appears on the screen of the mobile device, which you must select and accept the terms and conditions

*And ready! You will be able to start browsing the CFE internet this September 2023.

The best Amazon promotions? Just click on this link.