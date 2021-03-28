Eliminate sewage jams and continuous repairs is the objective of the transfer of the pumping station of the Plaza de España Overview of the area between the Cartagonova stadium and the storm tank where the pumping station is planned. / ANTONIO GIL / AGM EDUARDO RIBELLES Cartagena Sunday, March 28, 2021, 11:13 AM



Three million euros is the amount that the City Council has decided to use to rid the residents of the Plaza de España and its surroundings from the traffic jams suffered by the sewers and that make it necessary to move Hidrogea teams to intervene almost every week. The work to be undertaken by the company in charge of maintaining the municipal water network