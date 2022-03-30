The excavation of the plots attached to Cerro del Molinete will be extended to one more site. It is the one located next to Cuesta del Maestro Francés street and in front of the lateral facade of the health center of the historic center. This was announced yesterday by the Deputy Mayor and Councilor for Urban Planning, Ana Belén Castejón, during a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Casco Antiguo Municipal Society. The surveys of this municipal land complete those that were already approved in previous sessions for half a dozen fenced lands, located to the west of the hill, especially the four located between Morería and Cantarería streets.

The surveys in that seventh plot, claimed by the Coordinator of the Molinete, are the last fringe of a project whose objective is to uncover all the Roman remains that exist and preserve them. Then they have to be converted into open spaces, under cover, in the basements of new residential buildings. Among the remains there is a circuit of roads from 2,000 years ago around the plots of a Roman neighborhood, to the west of the hill. Tenders will take place before the summer.

During the session, approval was also given to the settlement of accounts from last year. The fulfillment of a requirement of the Court of Auditors and the Municipal Controller stands out, that is, the accounting transfer of the 23 million euros of valuation of the San Miguel Building to the municipal coffers.

Arroyo leaves the presidency



The mayor, Noelia Arroyo, left the presidency of Casco Antiguo yesterday. “It is a personal decision based on trust. I delegate to the deputy mayor to deal with other priorities, “said the first mayor. Castejón will now be the president. Likewise, the Councilor for Infrastructure, Diego Ortega, will complete the formation of the council.