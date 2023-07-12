The Cruz Azul team is not having a good time so far in the tournament. The La Noria team adds two consecutive defeats and the alarms begin to go off. The consecutive setbacks against Atlas and Toluca hit deep, although they continue to work at a forced march to close signings.
Now, one of the items on the radar is Juan Fernando QuinteroColombian soccer player who in the next few hours could become a new cement element.
Despite the fact that his possible signing has not seemed entirely good among Cruz Azul fans due to his lack of play, the midfielder would be close to arriving, since he has just terminated his contract with the Junior team from Barranquilla in his country, for what has been left as a free agent to negotiate with the club of your choice.
More Mexican soccer news:
“I don’t feel comfortable and I’m leaving because in the football aspect I don’t fit in and in many things of group management and that the teacher is used to doing either. I am listening to offers, I do not deny that I have. I am open to anything (…) there are always proposals from anywhere in the hemisphere, in the world”, the player commented in an interview.
It is expected that it will be in the next few hours when the high command of Cruz Azul go again for the signing of the coffee midfielder. If all goes well, it would be in the following days when more information is available.
In 90 min we will continue reporting.
#Free #reason #Cruz #Azul #finalize #signing #Juan #Fernando #Quintero
Leave a Reply