Sanity made an appearance and ‘all the gold ‘will be at stake in the fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. The fight between the two is still under negotiation. There is intention to collide on both sides and for this both fighters are already training, but it is already known that in very important combats every detail counts and that fight is now the teams of both. There will be two lawsuits and possibly the first in June.

In the absence of that official status, the news now is that at last there is a certainty about the belts that will be at stake (first time in the division). The truth is that the fight between Joshua and Fury sells itself, but AJ always pursued one goal: to be the only champion in the category. I could do it. Fury is the WBC monarch, while he holds the WBA, IBF and WBO belts. The latter was the one of discord, since the organism could make him face the mandatory challenger, Olek Usyk, before with Fury.

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, had already tightened the rope: “If we have to vacate it, we will.” It will not be necessary because the WBO has moved. Hearn said on Wednesday that the body officially ordered the duel between Olek Usyk and Joe Joyce (European champion and number two on the WBO charts) for the Interim World Cup. Thus, Joshua will not be pressured to expose the scepter before he meets Fury. The promoter, who had an agreement with Usyk until a few months ago, He stated that the lawsuit is likely to go to auction to find out who will organize it.