Wearing a bicycle helmet on his head, Víctor Coq, 33, waits patiently on a plastic chair in the climatic shelter of the Pacífico municipal market, in Madrid’s Retiro district. The Frenchman, who has lived in the capital for more than a decade, checks his mobile while the merchant of a bakery with gluten-free products prepares two large bags with the merchandise. He smells of freshly baked bread. And you still have hours of work left. “I think it’s very good to stop heatstroke and also for the elderly,” says the delivery man, smiling, accommodated under the air conditioning. For a month now, seven tables with four chairs each have been placed among the fruit and vegetable shelves of this market. A pitcher of ice water and a stack of plastic cups make up this new shelter, through which some 40 people have already passed, according to the market merchants’ association. This is how climate shelters are managed in Madrid, so that people, especially the most vulnerable, take shelter from the heat in the absence of a public network.

Climate shelters are oases with water and a maximum temperature of 26° enabled so that anyone can escape from the hottest hours of the day. From buildings, schools or libraries to outdoor places such as parks with fountains and trees. But, in the Community of Madrid, the Assembly rejected in June, with the votes of PP and Vox, the proposal of Más Madrid to create a network in public facilities. The City Council of the capital does not plan to create a signposted network either, although it was agreed at the plenary session on June 28.

Even so, isolated initiatives have emerged. The death of street sweeper José Antonio González, 60, who died on a Vallecas street at five in the afternoon while working. And the 1,055 people who died due to the heat in Spain during the past month of July, which was the hottest in history in the country since there are records, sounded the alarms of market traders. Of their own volition, they decided to set up the installation, after requesting permission from the market management and the Madrid City Council.

Installations of the climatic refuge organized by the merchants of the Pacific municipal market in the Madrid district of Retiro. Claudia Alvarez

Some brought tablecloths. Other chairs, pitchers, ice, tables… From one day to the next they had everything organized. “We have never agreed so quickly. The idea was quite well received”, says a smiling Gema Albo, who runs a grocery store selling Galician products. Like her, the people in charge of the stalls next to the tables are in charge of replenishing the water in the glass jugs. And the greengrocers bring lemons for the refreshment. “Hopefully it will be replicated in the rest of the markets. In winter it also makes sense because there are also extreme temperatures”, says Albo.

The influx of customers decreases in August. And of the 35 positions that there are, about twenty remain closed for holidays. “It’s a quiet place where you don’t have to spend 10 euros to be able to sit down. You can drink a glass of water or go to the bathroom without being told that it is for customers,” defends María Jesús Luna, 46, president of the market merchants association and owner of a small natural soap store. In addition, she explains that the initiative also promotes the feeling of neighborhood and collaboration between neighbors.

Older people with their canes, workers in the SER zone (Regulated Parking Service) or mothers with children stop to have a glass of water in the rest area. “Last one?!” shouts a neighbor who arrives at the butcher’s queue. “It’s me, ma’am,” answers Félix Rubio, 65, who rubs his forehead with his hand to remove the drops of sweat. Rubio is a faithful buyer of the market and says that he visits him every day since he was four years old when he came with his grandmother: “This is a very good idea. It’s cooler here. Anything over 15 degrees bothers me”. Outside the enclosure, on the scorching asphalt, the thermometer reads 35 degrees. Inside, the temperature drops to 24 degrees.

“It’s about people not dying on the street. Anyone can come here. It is also designed for people who do not have air conditioning at home and who live alone”, explains Luna. Drivers who come to deliver packages or collect a bill can pour themselves a glass of cool water during their long day. Also those who do the shopping and want to rest a few minutes or those who want to work with the computer.

The example is replicated in other Madrid neighborhoods, such as the headquarters of the Fundación 26 de Diciembre, which cares for 800 older LGTBI people each year. In their premises they have a room with armchairs and chairs, open to anyone who tries to escape from the high temperatures. “We work with older people, who are vulnerable people, and when we saw that the heat was persistent, we decided to start the climate shelter,” explains Víctor Ramos, spokesman for the association. Inside the establishment, which is open from nine in the morning to six in the afternoon, the temperature is 27 degrees: “It’s cooler, but you don’t have to bundle up.” Its start-up was simple. “We put pitchers of water for those who want to come to rest, read for a while or connect to the Internet, and be in a more friendly place in terms of temperature,” concludes Ramos.

