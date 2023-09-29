Home page politics

From: Mike Schier

Split

Almost a week before the election, Prime Minister Markus Söder’s CSU is at a constant 36 percent. © Christian Kolbert/dpa

The Free Voters lose slightly in a new survey for the state elections in Bavaria. Markus Söder slips in the satisfaction rating.

Munich – After the great excitement over the Hubert Aiwanger leaflet affair, the political mood in the Free State seems to be stabilizing a good week before the election. In the new ARD Bavaria trend from Infratest dimap, the CSU again comes in at 36 percent. Aiwanger’s Free Voters lose one point to 16 percent, but would be the second strongest force ahead of the Greens, who are stagnating at 15 percent. The AfD rises to 14 percent (+1), the SPD remains at nine. The FDP rises again to four percent (+1).

Bavarian trend before the state elections: Söder’s satisfaction ratings are collapsing

What is particularly notable compared to the latest Bayern trend, which was published just two weeks ago, is a significant drop in satisfaction with Markus Söder. On September 12th, 56 percent of those surveyed said they were very satisfied or satisfied with the Prime Minister’s work – this time it is still 50 percent. 47 percent are less or not at all satisfied with Söder. However, another development shows that such changes should be viewed with caution: the top candidates Katharina Schulze (Greens) and Florian von Brunn (SPD) lost a slight amount of popularity compared to the last survey, despite an intensive election campaign and various election programs on TV.

Bavaria election: FDP can continue to hope for entry into the state parliament

The Liberals, on the other hand, can be hopeful, as they are now at four percent instead of three percent in mid-September. That doesn’t have to mean anything either – but it is of psychological importance. In a hopeless situation, potential voters could shy away from voting for a party that doesn’t even sit in the state parliament. In any case, top candidate Martin Hagen sees the development as additional motivation for the election campaigners. “Those who are said to be dead live longer,” he says. “Now every vote counts.”

In Hesse, where elections will also take place on October 8th, the CDU currently has 31 percent, according to the ARD pre-election survey. The Greens (17 percent), the SPD (16) and the AfD (15) follow at a distance. With currently 6 percent, the FDP can hope to return to the Wiesbaden parliament despite losses compared to 2018 (7.5 percent). The Left (4), however, would remain below the mandate threshold. The Free Voters would also achieve a voter share of 4 percent. (mic/hor)