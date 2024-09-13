In The National Museum of Nature and Science in Tokyo There was a very special exhibition called Pokémon Fossil MuseumThe most expensive way to attend this exhibition is to go to Japan and enter the venue, however, there is a much simpler option to see it.

The first thing you should know is that this exhibit at the Pokémon Fossil Museum was placed in a way that visitors can learn from a paleontological point of view about these creatures that you see in video games, cards, or the anime itself.

The joke is that it is also possible to make a comparison of the Pokémon fossils with those of prehistoric life in the real world. Currently, such an exhibition is going through Gifu prefecture in Japan.

Now, it is not necessary to go to Japan to see this exhibition, because it exists a free virtual tour where you can see all the pieces. Even at the entrance you can see how a digging Pikachu greets you, which is mounted on an Aerodactyl.

Source: The Pokémon Company

It’s worth a look, as there are many fossils on display that you might not have in a museum near your home.

We also recommend: Pokémon GO gets very patriotic with Hawlucha during September 2024

What are Pokémon Fossils?

You see, in the Pokémon world, fossils of prehistoric creatures can be revived using technologies that were developed by the Devon Corporation in a research laboratory on Cinnabar Island.

Both institutions developed their techniques independently, but they happened at the same time. Throughout the nine generations of the games we have seen all kinds of creatures and their respective explanations.

The exhibit has every reason to exist and it looks like it’s designed to give kids a chance to learn about paleontology. What do you think? Don’t miss out on gaming, movie, anime and much more news through our feed. Google News and also continues the conversation in the Discord from TierraGamer.