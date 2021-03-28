Thousands of vaccine seekers from countries bordering Serbia flocked to Belgrade on Saturday, after Serbian authorities offered free doses of the Coronavirus to foreigners, if they showed up over the weekend.

Long lines of citizens of Bosnia, Montenegro and North Macedonia formed in front of the main vaccination center in the Serbian capital.

And unlike Serbia, which prides itself on having ample supplies of vaccines, most of its Balkan neighbors are short of supplies and have not started mass vaccinations yet.

Serbia has already donated vaccines to North Macedonia, Montenegro and Bosnia.

The “Boznian Kliks” news site reported “huge lines of cars” on Saturday morning at the border crossings with Serbia.

Serbia has one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe, mainly due to the large purchases of the Chinese vaccine, “Sinopharma” and “Sobatnik V” in Russia. Serbia has also been given doses of the vaccines “Pfizer” and “AstraZeneca”.

And although more than two million people in the country of 7 million have so far received at least one dose of the vaccine, there is a marked decrease in interest in vaccination, which officials and doctors link to the increase in the anti-vaccine movement in the Balkans.