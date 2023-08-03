20,000 people were evacuated because of the Rhodes fires. Affected tourists should now get a week’s free vacation on the Greek island in the coming year.

Athens – The devastating fires on the holiday island of Rhodes not only hit the locals hard, but also the Greek economy. Thousands of travelers had to cancel their vacation because of the fire in Rhodes, but around a quarter of Greek gross domestic product comes from the tourism industry. Athens now wants to give the affected travelers a week’s holiday next year, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told British television channel ITV on Wednesday (2 August).

The holiday island of Rhodes has returned to normal and is “more inviting than ever,” emphasized Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis on Wednesday. Greece apparently wants to curb the negative economic consequences for its tourism industry. It was initially unclear where vacationers can submit a corresponding application.

Not only the Prime Minister of Greece, but also Greek tour operators tried, for example with the online campaign “Rhodes is safe”, to encourage tourists to visit Rhodes again. According to the latest information from local authorities, around 20,000 people, most of them tourists, were brought to safety in the “largest evacuation operation ever” in Greece. Deaths or injuries could thus be avoided. Since forest fires are part of force majeure events, in this case tourists can cancel the trip and get their money back for services not rendered.

“Island completely normal”: Only around 15 percent of the island of Rhodes is affected by fire

The fires in Greece are under control. Even when the fires were still blazing, tourists on Rhodes could continue to vacation as normal, far away from the fires. Only the southeast of the island was affected, but the situation was safe in other parts, according to the authorities. It’s like warning people not to go to Stuttgart because there’s a fire in Heilbronn, 50 kilometers away, criticized a local in the Greek town of Lindos.

Yes, there were devastating fires on Rhodes – but they affected less than 15 percent of the island, Prime Minister Mitsotakis emphasized on Wednesday. “The island is back to normal, we have no active fires there at the moment and the weather is friendly for the next 15 days.” Forest fires in the Mediterranean have been around for “millennia,” the PM said. “This is nothing new. What is new, however, is the intensity of the fires due to climate change.”

At the request of the German Press Agency, the German tour operator TUI was not able to give any exact figures on the extent of the previous travel cancellations due to the fires, but according to its own statements it has been offering organized trips to the popular holiday island again since Tuesday. The demand is high, said TUI. Holidaymakers can also book trips to Rhodes again with FTI (bme/dpa).