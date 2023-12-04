“For us it is a second Holocaust, let no one say it didn’t happen”. This is what the soldier on guard at the immense depot in the desert where all the cars of the victims of the Supernova Festival rave were gathered. “The world wakes up, think what you would do if this happened to your children“, says a relative of the hostages, showing the photograph of the Bibas family, father, mother, two children aged 4 years and ten months, still hostage in Gaza and perhaps dead according to the cynical propaganda of Hamas.

These are the voices of Israel, a country still in shock two months after the Hamas attack on 7 October. Listening to them was an Italian and European parliamentary delegation that came on a solidarity visit thanks to the NGO Elnet. “We underestimated Hamas, their ability to carry out an operation of this kind but also their brutality”, admits Arye Shallcar, one of the 400 thousand reservists called up for the war, who welcomes us to the morgue where the over 1,200 victims of the massacre.

Two months after the event, around a hundred bodies still need to be identified. Sometimes they are body parts, or charred remains, or only a CT scan allows us to understand that they are two intertwined bodies. The smell is still strong and you have to put on a mask to get close to the containers where the remains are collected. “We must free all the hostages, dismantle Hamas, the terrorist structure, the weapons, the drones, the tunnels, of which we have already discovered 8 thousand entrances. And we cannot allow Hamas to govern Haza, that Gaza once again becomes a launch pad for attacks on Israel”, underlines Shallcar.

Wear bulletproof vests and helmets, you arrive in Sderot, a ghost town just 3 km from Gaza. Here the entire population of over 30 thousand people was evacuated. The boom of the artillery of the war in Gaza is continuous. The briefing is in an underground shelter next to the police station which was completely destroyed in the assault by Hamas terrorists. “They came to Sderot with maps of the buildings, they knew who was in the houses, they had information from the Gazans who came to work,” underlines Micky Rosenfeld, spokesperson for the Israeli police.

Third stop, the landfill where a thousand cars of the 364 kids massacred at the Supernova Festival were collected, 200 of which were completely charred. The few things left, the bullet-riddled glass, speak for themselves. But even more painful was the visit to Kibbutz Kfar Aza. He is our guide Israel Lander, 65, remained locked in the safe room with his wife for 23 hours, while Hamas terrorists, who had not noticed their presence, used the elevated position of his house to fire on the surrounding houses. “I feel guilty for having built my house in this location”, she confesses, as she walks among the broken glass and overturned furniture, where there are still some dates brought by the terrorists for sustenance.

In this kibbutz, from which you can see Gaza in the distance, 63 people were killed and another 18 kidnapped, of which 11 were freed. The houses that have been gutted or burned still speak to us today. But also the room where the mother of Abigail, the Israeli-American girl taken hostage and recently freed, was killed. His two little brothers saved themselves by hiding for hours in a small closet.