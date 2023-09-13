SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will receive a free update on October 16, 2023 in switchcoinciding with the launch of the next-generation version of the game, as revealed by the publisher THQ Nordic. The platform game developed by Purple Lampwhich was released in switch in January, it will receive even more attention with its release next month on PS5 and Xbox series. But the owners of switch They won’t miss any of the new additions.

The new features coming to the game are the Photo Modea staple of modern games, and costumes King Doubloon and Gary plush. Fixes have also been announced for a handful of issues reported since the game’s launch earlier this year.

This is what will come to the version of switch of the game next month:

nintendo switch

New Feature – Photo Mode! Apply one of 19 different filters to enhance your photos.

New Costumes

The new costumeKing Doubloon” is available by collecting all doubloons.

The new costumeGary plush” is available when you unlock all rewards.

Bug Fixes (on all platforms)

Fixed a rare bug where saving would stop working.

Fixed a bug where game time would not stop while loading a screen.

Many general fixes to improve the stability and playability of the game.

Although the spiritual successor of SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom It was not the commercial success that Embracer Group (owner of THQ Nordic) expected, they believed the game “would have a long period of revenue.” And despite the mixed critical reception, many of us consider it a good game.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: It is always welcome for developers to update their games even if they have not generated the results they expected.