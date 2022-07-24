The fourth natalonga of the association that fights for “The Republic of Europe”. The founder Jozsef: the greats of the Ventotene manifesto would have known how to fight the dictator Putin

David Sassoli was one of the Kremlin’s blacklisted politicians and journalists, a medal for valor for a pro-European. It was therefore a natural choice for EuropaNow, the association founded by Eric Jozsef (Italian correspondent of Liberation) with a group of European writers and intellectuals, including Italians, French, Germans, Slovenes, to dedicate the natalonga in Ventotene to Sassoli, the demonstration for the “Republic of Europe” which for four years has been held every summer on the island that belonged to the manifesto of Altiero Spinelli.

A crowd of sportsmen swam the 1700 meters of the channel from the island of Santo Stefano to the beach of Calanave, all wrapped in European and often Ukrainian flags with the inscription “Slavic Ukraini”. After a third edition which, in 2021, was the occasion to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the “Manifesto for a free and united Europe” by Altiero Spinelli, Ernesto Rossi and Eugenio Colorni, the Natalonga takes place this year in a context of war. Jozsef says that the enemy of Europe today, Vladimir Putin, is clear, and even a sleepy Italy is realizing it, also thanks to the leading role of Mario Draghi in the European opposition to Putin: “The Ventotene Manifesto was written for overcoming conflicts and building an area of ​​peace and democracy that has been achieved through the European Union on the basis of shared principles. Today, unlike in the past, none of the 27 EU members would dream of militarily colonizing territories as Putin does ». «In 2021, for defending these values ​​- recalls Jozsef – the then president of the European parliament David Sassoli was sanctioned by Moscow. Ventotene will be an opportunity to relaunch his response to the Kremlin: we will not be intimidated ».

«Arriving here – write Acmos and Benvenuti in Italia, the other two organizers – where the anti-fascists have suffered and resisted, where they dreamed of liberation and prepared a future of democracy and freedom, is always exciting. Arriving here on the anniversary of the Utoya massacre (22 July 2011) is even more so: only 11 years ago a neo-Nazi criminal massacred in cold blood 69 boys who had the sole “guilt” of belonging to the Norwegian socialist youth and of having spent their summer discussing the themes of pluralism, secularism and democracy in Europe. We have as great a debt towards those anti-fascists as we have towards the boys of Utoya ».

The event had a small cultural pearl, sponsored by the writer Helena Janeczek, Strega prize for the novel “The girl with the Laica” (Ed Guanda). You have reasoned on the words that unite us, Europe, and on the antinomies of war. For “EuropaNow”, war cannot coincide with the surrender to the Kremlin dictator, and none of the great anti-fascists – who here in Ventotene tasted the prison and the fascist confinement, from Sandro Pertini to Terracini, to name just two – would have ever said no to arms against the regime of Mussolini allied with Hitler.