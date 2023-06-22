In Stockholm, the stop near the Russian Embassy was renamed into “Free Ukraine Square”

In Stockholm, Sweden, a bus stop located near the Russian embassy has been renamed. This was announced by the chairman of the board of the Stockholm region Aida Hadzhialich, writes TASS.

It is specified that the Furverkarbakken stop is now called the Free Ukraine Square. According to Hadzhialich, this will be a clear signal that the Stockholm region and Sweden support Kyiv.

In May last year, the Stockholm authorities installed a sign “Free Ukraine Square” in the Mariebergsparken city park, which is located next to the Russian embassy. Prior to this, the mayor of Stockholm, Anna Koenig Jerlmyur, noted that the new name would become “a symbol of solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” and also emphasize the position in relation to the actions of the Russian authorities.