GOG has decided to give another gift to PC gamers on the occasion of its fifteenth anniversary sales: Trüberbrook. How to say no to a free game? It is a delightful adventure with a very strong style, set in a remote German village in the late 1960s. The protagonist has won a trip with a lottery. Peace and tranquility await him, as well as the mission of having to save the world.

Suspended between Twin Peaks, The X-Files, Stranger Things and Star Trek, Trüberbrook tackles themes such as love, friendship, loyalty, self-discovery and dinosaurs. The graphics were created using miniatures and are still very pleasant to look at today, also considering its uniqueness.