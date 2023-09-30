GOG has decided to give another gift to PC gamers on the occasion of its fifteenth anniversary sales: Trüberbrook. How to say no to a free game? It is a delightful adventure with a very strong style, set in a remote German village in the late 1960s. The protagonist has won a trip with a lottery. Peace and tranquility await him, as well as the mission of having to save the world.
Suspended between Twin Peaks, The X-Files, Stranger Things and Star Trek, Trüberbrook tackles themes such as love, friendship, loyalty, self-discovery and dinosaurs. The graphics were created using miniatures and are still very pleasant to look at today, also considering its uniqueness.
How to redeem it
Let’s see how you can to redeem Trüberbrook: to do this you have to go to GOG main page, locate the banner with the game by briefly scrolling the page and click on the button to add it to your account (usually positioned on the right). Naturally, to have it you must be connected to the platform with a valid account and without limitations. As always with GOG, we recommend that you do not start from the game page because you would be sent back to the main one.
#Free #Trüberbrook #GOG #15th #anniversary #sale