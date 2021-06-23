The company “Uber”, which specializes in transporting passengers, announced that it will provide free trips to the vaccination centers with the new anti-Coronavirus vaccines in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The passenger gets two free trips on board one of the Uber cars, with a maximum of 60 dirhams per trip to and from the designated vaccination centers in the two emirates, until July 31.

The move forms part of the “Uber” initiative to support the efforts of the competent authorities in their efforts to address the “Covid-19” epidemic. The initiative is supported by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai and the Integrated Transport Center in Abu Dhabi, as part of the national campaign to vaccinate against the emerging corona virus. Through the “Uber” application, trips can be booked to and from 97 vaccination centers, including centers affiliated with the Health Authority, others affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, and a group of selected centers in Abu Dhabi.

Uber’s regional general manager in the UAE, Rafad Mahasneh, praised the government’s tireless efforts to provide vaccines to citizens and residents in the country. He said that Uber has been keen, since the outbreak of the epidemic, to find various ways to support our community, and to prioritize the safety of its members, as well as to keep movement in cities normal, at a time when it was greatly affected by the epidemic.

He added, “The vaccination discount campaign is part of our efforts to employ technology in order to make a positive impact in societies and support government efforts to confront the Corona virus.”

How to get free trips to vaccination centers:

1. Clicking on a link sent by Uber via text message or email.

2. Click on “Accept Purchase Coupon”.

3. The voucher information (expiration date, available destinations, etc.) will appear.

4. The coupon will appear in the wallet.

5. Return to the main screen for trips, and choose the starting location of the trip, and the intended destination for the user or person who is booking it.

• It must be taken into account that the trip must start or end at one of the vaccination centers.



