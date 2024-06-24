The Abu Dhabi Public Health Center provided free measles vaccination in 60 health centers and hospitals, including “Al Dhafra six health centers, Al Ain 25 centers and hospitals, and Abu Dhabi 29 centres,” as part of the center’s campaign for immunization against measles, with the aim of strengthening the immunity of children in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi from Ages one to five years by giving them an additional dose of the triple viral vaccine against measles, mumps and rubella, regardless of the number of doses previously taken, or infection with the disease, and this dose is given by injection.

He warned that infection with measles could lead to serious complications such as lung infection, brain damage, deafness, and sometimes death, especially among children under five, adults 20 years and older, pregnant women and people with weak immunity, stressing that vaccination It is considered the most effective means of preventing measles.

The center stressed that the triple viral vaccine is very safe, and complies with the highest quality standards set by the World Health Organization, and its side effects are almost negligible, noting that any vaccine in the world is subjected to extensive testing before it is licensed, to ensure its quality, and when used, the authorities The competent health authority in the country is committed to ensuring his safety through approved follow-up systems. The Center attributed the use of the triple viral vaccine in the campaign, instead of the measles vaccine, to the fact that it provides an additional advantage, which is giving immunity against mumps and rubella, in addition to measles, stressing that the two vaccines are safe.

The center indicated that the child needs to take the additional dose scheduled in the campaign regardless of whether he has taken all the doses scheduled in the vaccination program, as during immunization campaigns the history of measles infection and the number of previous doses are not taken into consideration to determine whether the person needs to take the vaccine. This is in order to achieve collective immunity faster by reaching the largest number of individuals within a short period of time, to limit the spread of the disease. If the child takes the vaccine and has prior immunity to measles, mumps, and rubella, his immune system will get rid of the weakened viruses that make up the disease. For the vaccine.

He pointed out that the child receiving the vaccine during the campaign does not mean that the child does not need other doses according to the vaccination schedule, as he needs all the doses scheduled in the vaccination program and campaigns, and there is no risk of giving additional doses of the vaccine, as each additional dose contributes to enhancing Immunity against the disease. If the periodic vaccination date falls on the days of the campaign’s implementation, the child will take one dose of the trivalent viral vaccine, and the dose he took twice will be recorded on the vaccination card as well as in the campaign records.

The side effects

The Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health indicated that the vaccine is like any medicine that can cause very minor side effects, such as pain and redness in the injection area, a slight fever, and body aches. These side effects usually last only a few days and can be treated, pointing out that the possibility The occurrence of severe side effects is rare.

The center identified three categories excluded from receiving the DPT vaccine, which included children who showed symptoms of a severe allergy to the DPT vaccine, who suffer from an immune-weak disease (such as cancer, HIV, or AIDS) or who are receiving treatment that weakens the immune system (such as Radiotherapy, chemotherapy and steroids).

. Infection with measles can lead to serious complications, such as lung infection, brain damage, deafness, and sometimes death.