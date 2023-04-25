The Civil Guard, during a search of the headquarters of the public Acuamed, in a file image. Victor Lerena (EFE)

Judge Manuel García-Castellón, instructor of the National Court, has prosecuted 42 people this Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the Acuamed case, which closes the alleged rigging of contracts in about twenty hydraulic and environmental works in the public company Acuamed. Among others, the magistrate proposes sitting Arcadio Mateo, the former general director of the company, on the bench, who is pointed out as the “main” suspect for receiving gifts from contractors: such as plane tickets, hotel stays and even a hair implant in Turkey worth 4,500 euros.

Throughout an extensive 241-page order, the judge describes the evidence that corners those involved and analyzes all the works under suspicion: such as a water supply system from the Cerro Colorado reservoir to the Guadalentín valley (Murcia); a project for the desalination plant in Campo Dalias, Balsas del Cañuelo and La Redonda (Almería); a file in the middle basin of the Serpis river (Valencia); or a plan to eliminate chemical contamination in the Flix reservoir (Tarragona).

More information

In line with the Prosecutor’s Office, the magistrate considers “indicatively accredited” the irregularities to favor certain contractors with contracts, who delivered gifts in exchange. For example, the resolution explains that a pipe supply company, Noksel, paid for trips and hotel stays for Arcadio Mateo and his relatives. Not only within Spain (like Gran Canaria, Malaga, Bilbao and Seville for the April Fair), but also abroad. In fact, based on police reports, the instructor claims that he not only paid for an expedition to Turkey for “recreational activities” with his wife and children in August 2014, but also paid for another in November of that same year. for “a hair transplant”.

Judge García-Castellón lists crimes of corruption in business, document falsification, administration fraud, prevarication, embezzlement of public funds and bribery. “Acuamed acted outside the technical criteria that should guide the performance of the public company in the management of general interests. The contractor’s work was facilitated, allowing him to intervene in the drafting of the reports that Acuamed had to issue, varying the concepts and amounts to be included in the settlement of the works and in the claim at the convenience of the same until reaching the minimums established. they would have agreed, regardless of what the reality of the work was, ”says the magistrate.

Ignored complaints

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The magistrate also recounted how Francisco Valiente, director of Engineering and Construction of the state company until April 2014, and later Gracia Ballesteros, Territorial Manager, communicated to their superiors at Acuamed and the Ministry the “serious irregularities detected in the exercise of their committed”. But, in response, they only received silence and reprisals. “The first one was stopped being attended to and was fired,” underlines the National Court, which adds: “Likewise, Gracia Ballesteros was removed from her post.”